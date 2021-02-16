With Mardi Gras canceled, New Orleans homes are being decorated as floats: The best of Yardi Gras

patrickgomez
Patrick Gomez
Yardi Gras in New Orleans
The coronavirus pandemic was not going to stop New Orleans from celebrating Mardi Gras this year. While the massive parade and traditional festivities have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, New Orleanians (we had to look that one up) rallied to celebrate Three Kings Day a little differently: by decorating their homes instead of floats, creating a walking art tour throughout the city.

The idea took off when New Orleans resident Megan Boudreaux tweeted an impromptu proclamation “It’s decided, we’re doing this,” wrote Boudreaux, who went on to form the Krewe of House Floats. “Turn your house into a float and throw all the beads from your attic at neighbors walking by.” Hopefully they give a warning before raining plastic down on passerby.

Traveling to New Orleans isn’t a good idea given, you know, all the death, so here are a few of our favorite house floats from what has now been deemed Yardi Gras.

(If you are a local, Krewe of House Floats has a map of all the homes.)

2 / 12

Pee-Wee’s Playhouse

3 / 12

The kraken

4 / 12

Saint Dolly

5 / 12

Ruth Gator Ginsburg

6 / 12

Dinosaur, but make it Mardi Gras

7 / 12

Over the Rainbow

8 / 12

The Grinch who brought COVID

9 / 12

Sharknado

10 / 12

Schitt’s Creek

11 / 12

Little Shop of 2020 Horrors

12 / 12

