Jennifer Lawrence stars in the latest sensitive drama from A24, Causeway. Co-produced by Apple TV+, the film follows Lynsey, a former military engineer forced to move back in with her mother in New Orleans and get a job cleaning pools after suffering a brain injury.

While Lynsey has the help of her doctor and health aide (played by Stephen McKinley Henderson and Jayne Houdyshell) to heal her mind, she must also reckon with returning to the hometown she left behind. A chance meeting with James (Brian Tyree Henry) leads to a new friend and a fresh way for her to reconnect with her roots.

Causeway — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Causeway is the feature debut from director Lila Neugebauer, who has previously worked on episodes of The Sex Lives Of College Girls, Maid, and Room 104. The script was co-written by Ottessa Moshfegh, the acclaimed novelist behind My Year Of Rest And Relaxation, as well as Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders.

Lawrence was last seen in 2021's Don’t Look Up, and she’ll be re-teaming with director Adam McKay for the Elizabeth Holmes film Bad Blood. The Oscar-winner also has No Good Things with Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky coming up.

Earlier this year, Henry appeared in Bullet Train, and he can currently be seen in the fourth and final season of Atlanta. The Eternals actor recently booked another Apple TV+ project, Sinking Spring.

At the 2022 Academy Awards, Apple TV+ became the first streamer to score an Oscar for Best Picture with CODA, beating out Netflix’s previous pushes for projects like The Power Of The Dog, Mank, The Trial Of The Chicago 7, and Don’t Look Up. The pressure is on to see if the service can do it again.

Causeway arrives in theaters and on Apple TV+ on November 4.