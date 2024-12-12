Writers Guild demands studios start suing tech companies for AI plagiarism The union is accusing tech companies of training AI on subtitle files pulled from thousands of TV shows and films.

The Writers Guild is now demanding studios take legal action against tech companies found to have been training their artificial intelligences on copyrighted works—including on open-source subtitles for TV shows and films, which AI researchers have reportedly been using to import huge reams of Guild-written dialogue into their large language models without paying anybody a dime.

This is per THR, reporting on an open letter issued by the union today, calling on studios to bring the full might of their legal wrath down on tech companies accused of “wholesale theft,” “plunder,” and plagiarism. (Writers: They gots them the words what’s good.) Among other things, the letter reminds the studios that their bargaining agreement with the Guild requires them to legally defend the rights of written works they hold “in trust,” while also accusing the studios of having “allowed tech companies to plunder entire libraries without permission or compensation.”

The letter specifically cites a November 2024 article in The Atlantic, in which writer Alex Reisner reported that a huge data set pulled from the web site OpenSubtitles had been used by companies like Apple, Anthropic, Meta, Nvidia, Salesforce, Bloomberg, and more to train LLMs. The site contains huge amounts of transcribed dialogue from any number of TV shows and movies, and the set taken reportedly included “writing from every film nominated for Best Picture from 1950 to 2016, at least 616 episodes of The Simpsons, 170 episodes of Seinfeld, 45 episodes of Twin Peaks, and every episode of The Wire, The Sopranos, and Breaking Bad.” In other words: “Cha-ching!” for anybody looking to get a lot of Hollywood dialogue to feed into the woodchipper on the cheap. (Or free.)

Here’s the full text of the Guild’s letter: