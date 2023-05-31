Summer means big screen excitement but Hulu is doing its best to make sure you consider staying home this June instead. The streamer is adding 2021’s Dune starring Timothée Chalamet to its library so you can get up to speed on director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic before Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters this November. Also premiering on Hulu this June is the acclaimed thriller Barbarian starring Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long, Brandon Cronenberg’s demented Infinity Pool starring Mia Goth and Bill Skarsgård’s brother, Alexander Skarsgård, and the action-comedy Guns Akimbo starring Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. Here are all 11 of the titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.
Rubikon is a sci-fi adventure about a space station crew who must decide whether or not to return to Earth to look for survivors after a toxic fog envelops the planet. The movie is directed by Magdalena Lauritsch and stars Julia Franz Richter, George Blagden, and Mark Ivanir. Critics didn’t think this IFC Midnight film was out of this world, but audiences rated this story about an environmental catastrophe much higher.
Baby Ruby is a psychological horror-thriller and the directorial debut of playwright-actress Bess Wohl. The movie, starring Noémie Merlant and Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington, is about a vlogger and social influencer whose carefully filtered life falls apart after she becomes a mother. Nothing is as it seems in this fear-of-being-a-mom movie, which could either be viewed as a pitch-black comedy or a fascinating psychological study, depending on how you feel about the fears and joys of motherhood.
Before Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Dune was released in 2021, audiences were not sure if the director would try to squeeze the story based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel into one movie or two. With Dune: Part Two scheduled for theatrical release in November 2023, the answer is clear. Now Hulu is adding Dune to its streaming library so fans can watch Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides as he rises to power on the desert world of Arrakis, the sole source of a precious spice and home to giant sandworms. Zendaya stars as Chani, a Fremen woman who appears in Paul’s visions and who has a more significant role in Dune: Part Two. If Dune’s 155-minute runtime scared you away from seeing it in a theater, now is a good time to watch at home. Because even the biggest Dune fan must take a break to walk the dog.
In the Hulu original horror movie Jagged Mind, directed by Kelley Kali, Maisie Richardson-Sellers plays a young woman named Billie who starts dating a new girlfriend. Billie then begins experiencing strange visions and has blackouts that make it seem like she’s having a Groundhog Day-style time-loop experience, living the same moments of her life over and over. There is no trailer or critics reviews as of press time, so we’re basing this suggestion only on the movie’s premise.
The biographical drama Chevalier is inspired by the true story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Bologne was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner in the 18th century who defied the odds and became a celebrated violinist, composer, and fencer. He also had a doomed affair with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton). This Stephen Williams-directed take on Chevalier’s life debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and has earned praised for Harrison Jr.’s performance as the famous artist.
People overuse the word “shocking” to describe a movie, but in the case of director Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi/horror film Infinity Pool, it’s appropriate. Alexander Skarsgård stars as a tourist in way over his head at a resort in a fictional country where you can watch an actual clone of yourself be executed as punishment for committing a crime. X and Pearl star Mia Goth is on board and continues to push the envelope as the horror genre’s most fearless actor. If you’re a fan of David Cronenberg’s body-horror movies such as The Fly and eXistenZ, Infinity Pool is a golden example of like father, like son.
Wildflower is a coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka as well as Alexandra Daddario, Charlie Plummer, and Jackie Weaver. Shipka plays Bea, the daughter of two intellectually disabled parents, whose story is told in flashback after she’s left comatose during her senior year of high school. Wildflower debuted in 2022 at the Toronto International Film Festival and has divided critics about its handling of its theme of disability rights. Still, this specific topic is rarely covered in mainstream movies, so it should be worth a look.
Barbarian is a horror gem about a woman named Tess (Georgina Campbell) who arrives at a rental house in a rundown Detroit neighborhood only to discover that the house already has a guest (Bill Skarsgård). Tess reluctantly decides to share the rental with him, but soon discovers there are more sinister things to worry about in the dwelling than her unexpected roommate. An impressive directorial debut from Zach Cregger, Barbarian also features a standout performance by Justin Long, who has starred in horror movies such as Drag Me To Hell, Tusk, and Jeepers Creepers.
If you’re a fan of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and want to see him play a character completely different from the boy wizard, check out the action-comedy Guns Akimbo written and directed by Jason Lei Howden. Set in the near future, Radcliffe plays a man who’s forced to fight in a deadly underground fight club to save his ex-girlfriend. The video game-type violence divided critics, but you’ll know whether or not this is your jam just from watching the trailer above.
Set during the end of World War II, the horror-thriller Burial tells the fictional story of a small group of Russian soldiers tasked with transporting Hitler’s remains to Stalin in Moscow. En route, the unit is attacked by German resistance fighters—nicknamed werewolves—who want to hide the truth about Hitler’s demise from the world. One female intelligence officer (Charlotte Vega) becomes responsible for leading her surviving comrades in completing the mission.
In the sci-fi comedy-drama Linoleum, standup comic turned occasional actor Jim Gaffigan plays Cameron Edwin, the host of a failing children’s science show who always wanted to become an astronaut. As his relationship with his wife (Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn) and daughter become strained, Cameron begins to experience a series of surreal events such as a car falling from the sky and a doppelgänger moving in next door that cause him to question reality. The Colin West-directed movie premiered in 2022 at South by Southwest and has been praised for Gaffigan’s strong performance.