Dune | Official Main Trailer

Before Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Dune was released in 2021, audiences were not sure if the director would try to squeeze the story based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel into one movie or two. With Dune: Part Two scheduled for theatrical release in November 2023, the answer is clear. Now Hulu is adding Dune to its streaming library so fans can watch Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides as he rises to power on the desert world of Arrakis, the sole source of a precious spice and home to giant sandworms. Zendaya stars as Chani, a Fremen woman who appears in Paul’s visions and who has a more significant role in Dune: Part Two. If Dune’s 155-minute runtime scared you away from seeing it in a theater, now is a good time to watch at home. Because even the biggest Dune fan must take a break to walk the dog.