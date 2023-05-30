True Lies Trailer | Arnold Schwarzenegger Jamie Lee Curtis | Throwback Trailers

Before he got preoccupied with making Avatar movies, James Cameron wrote and directed the ridiculously entertaining 1994 summer blockbuster True Lies starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a globetrotting secret agent and Jamie Lee Curtis as his in-the-dark wife. Curtis, who is now an Oscar winner, won a Golden Globe for Best Actress—Motion Picture Musical Or Comedy for her hilarious turn (and sultry striptease) as Helen Tasker. True Lies has been available on different streaming platforms in various levels of quality, so here’s hoping Prime Video pumps out a solid stream. The movie inspired a 2023 TV series of the same name, which has already been cancelled before Prime Video even got around to streaming the 1994 original this June.