The Bad Guys (Available November 1)

THE BAD GUYS | Official Trailer 1

It’s always been odd the way pop culture ephemera embraces characters like Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers. Sure, Darth eventually did the right thing, but not before he blew up his daughter’s adopted home planet right in front of her. Same for Kylo Ren. None of these characters should be costume options for kids. Alas, the point here is, Dreamworks Animation decided to give The Bad Guys a shot in their animated heist film in which a bunch of, you guessed it, bad guys get together to pull off a crime. Should kids be taught these things? Who are we to judge? Dreamworks Animation often leans heavily on star casting, but here the cast is actually a very cool and diverse one for a big-budget animated film, and it includes Sam Rockwell as charming pickpocket Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as safecracking Mr. Snake, Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula (a spider in case you’re not following along here) and Craig Robinson as master of disguise Mr. Shark. The film is actually still holding on in theaters but bringing the whole family out can be expensive, so it’s a savvy move for Netflix to bring The Bad Guys to their November lineup. The A.V. Club’s Luke Y. Thompson enjoyed the film, saying that while it “occasionally misses along the way, it makes up for it in a grand finale that involves both clever narrative back-tracking and hordes of possessed guinea pigs.”