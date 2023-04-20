Congratulations, you’re high (in a state where it’s legal)! Depending on your mood and level of baked, you may find yourself in a college course-like debate over the differences between Fritos and Doritos, waxing poetic about the clouds in the sky, or scrolling endlessly through your streaming channels in search of something that won’t harsh your buzz. Well we can’t help you with the first two activities, but we have you covered on the third. In honor of the cannabis enthusiasts’ national holiday, 4/20, we’ve curated a list of hemp-tastic movies to queue up. These films aren’t about stoners, they’re films that are better enjoyed under the influence of your preferred (insert favorite synonym for pot here) so don’t @ us for leaving off our friends Harold and Kumar. April 20 has 24 hours, which is plenty of time to watch the 15 movies on our list … and to scroll past the five films here that you really should avoid, lest you risk getting depressed, paranoid, or simply freaked the eff out.

