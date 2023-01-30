Past Lives

Director: Celine Song



Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

When two childhood friends reunite as adults in A24’s Past Lives, there’s a lingering shot of the two of them staring and smiling, as if drinking each other in. Are they seeing a ghost or meeting a new person? Or some melancholy thing in between? Writer-director Celine Song’s camera drifts between them, in no rush to characterize or simplify this moment. You don’t have to have emigrated from Korea to New York for such a scene to resonate; Song, in transposing her real-life immigrant experience onto the screen, has made a film (her first!) that speaks to anyone who’s ever left home, caught up with an old lover, or contemplated the versions of themselves they’ve left behind in time or space.

Even as you don’t know where this story will lead, there’s a sense of the impossibility of these old friends having a romantic future, a refreshing certainty this story isn’t going in the direction of some torrid affair. With a performance that proves she should have been trusted with leading roles long before now, Greta Lee plays Nora, who reconnects with her schoolyard sweetheart from back in Seoul, Hae Sung (a mesmerizing Teo Yoo), first over Skype and years later in person in New York, where she lives with husband Arthur (John Magaro, compelling as ever). Cohering wonderfully with her actors, who remain utterly present and alive throughout Past Lives, Song evokes the dreamy specificities of reckoning with bygone eras to spellbinding effect. [Jack Smart]