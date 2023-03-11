Upon first glance, the title 65 doesn’t really tell you anything about the movie. That is until you see the trailer, when it’s revealed that “65" signifies the millions of years that spaceship pilot Adam Driver has traveled through time before landing on prehistoric Earth, when our planet was home to dinosaurs.



Instead of celebrating the film’s release with a sensical ranking of the best time-travel movies or essential Adam Driver performances, The A.V. Club is taking a swerve to instead celebrate movies with numbers in their titles. We invite you to check your mind at the door, like you would before seeing a movie about a time traveler who finds himself shooting at a T. rex, and then check out these numerically blessed titles.