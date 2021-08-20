Oscar-winner Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza exchange some not-so-kind words in the trailer for dramatic comedy Best Sellers. The two face-off in a competition to see who can hurl the best insults, and eventually team up to popularize the phrase “bullshite” in the book world.

The official log line for the film reads: “Lucy Standbridge has inherited her father’s publishing house, and the ambitious would-be editor has nearly sunk it with failing titles. She discovers she is owed a book by Harris Shaw, a reclusive, cantankerous, booze-addled author who originally put the company on the map decades earlier. In a last-ditch effort to save the company, Lucy and Harris release his new book and embark on a book tour from hell that changes them both in ways they didn’t expect.”

Black Bear’s Plaza plays the young, pushy editor to the cranky, unpredictable stubborn, elder Caine, who must go to some extreme ends to advance both of their careers. Following the curve of the genre, it appears the two of them become better versions of themselves along the way, transforming from adversaries to supportive friends who turn from digging at one another to taking on foes together. Sound a little familiar? Nonetheless, it’s heartwarming to see folks across generations connect.

The film also stars Ellen Wong (Scott Pilgrim vs the World), Scott Speedman (Underworld), and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride). Best Sellers is directed by Lina Roessler (Little Whispers: The Vow, Mustard Seed), bringing to life the screenplay Anthony Greico wrote that won the Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting Award in 2015.

Plaza will play a credit card scammer in the forthcoming Emily The Criminal, as well as star in Hulu’s Olga Dies Dreaming adaptation. Caine’s next film appearances include Czech historical drama Medieval and The Great Escaper.

Best Sellers is slated for release on September 17.

