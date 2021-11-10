Last Sunday, runners from around the world arrived in New York City to run the city’s famous marathon. Many of them likely trained for months and months, carefully preparing their bodies to achieve optimal performance at the most important races of the year.



They have all been outshone by a duck wearing little red duck shoes.

As the above video shows, Wrinkle The Duck is a white Pekin whose mere appearance on the streets of NYC captured the hearts and minds of everyone paying attention to the marathon.



Watching her run, it’s easy to understand why. All she has to do to garner our attention is be herself, waddling on down the street and quacking occasionally in delight (or actually who knows—maybe as a threat to the other runners).



Though Newsweek believes Wrinkle didn’t finish the entire race “as no official time was posted [for her] online,” we don’t care. Our thoughts on Wrinkle are echoed in the sentiments of one onlooker heard in the video who calls out, “You got this, little duckie!”

Wrinkle’s trainers, who have made the unfortunate decision to brand all of Wrinkle’s social media profiles and merchandise sites with the name “seDucktive,” write below the video that “Wrinkle The Duck is more than just a beautiful Pekin duck.”

“She is a full grown adult human child,” they explain before devolving fully into doggo-speak. “She is fast. She is speed. She is zoom. She is Wrinkle. Still fast as duck boiiii.”



Despite this caption’s best attempt to make us feel otherwise, we still very much love this running duck. Our admiration for Wrinkle will be tempered by appropriate suspicion, though, knowing that, as cute as she may be right now, a quick sip of milkshake may turn her abominable.

Anyway, before that happens, let’s just enjoy what we have. Here, for example, is a video of Wrinkle just running back and forth for almost four straight minutes.

