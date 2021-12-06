As far as holiday movie seasons go, 2021 is shaping up to be a corker. With over 140 new holiday movies airing across cable networks and streamers—and we’re just talking “boy meets girl at their town’s struggling holiday carnival” type stuff, not Home Sweet Home Alone—viewers and fans will have a bevy of options to choose from.



To help you separate the peppermint wheat from the hot chocolate chaff, we’ve put together a list of what we think are the most intriguing, off-the-wall, and genre-bending holiday movies airing this year. We’re talking hacienda-set romps starring the cast of The Brady Bunch, a RuPaul produced satire that features dozens of Drag Race queens, and Lifetime’s first lesbian-centric holiday film. These are the movies that we’d take time out of our busy ho-ho-holiday schedules for, so crack open a new roll of wrapping paper and enjoy.