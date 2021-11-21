The holiday movie market seems to expand exponentially every year, and 2021 is no exception. More than 140 “traditional” new holiday movies will be rolling out this season on TV networks and streaming platforms. (Think more Hallmark’s Christmas In My Heart and less Home Sweet Home Alone.) With so many options—plus all those movies that are still available to stream from years past—it can be a struggle to make a selection.

We’re here to help, with our guide to every single holiday movie airing this year on the likes of Lifetime, the Hallmark Channel, Netflix, VH1, BET, Comedy Central, UPtv, GAC Family, ION, OWN, and more. Grab a candy cane, cozy up, and enjoy.



October 2021

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

A tree expert helps a small farmer try to save his business and ends up being saved herself… by love. (Hallmark, Oct. 22)

Boyfriends Of Christmas Past

A busy marketing exec gets visited by her past paramours who warn her to change her ways. (Hallmark, Oct. 23)

Christmas In My Heart

A concert violinist tutors the shy daughter of a country music star and they end up bonding through music. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Oct. 23)

The Santa Stakeout

A detective and her partner go undercover as a couple to catch a thief and end up swept away by the holidays and each other. (Hallmark, Oct. 24)

Christmas In Harmony

A woman tricked into auditioning for a Christmas show directed by her ex starts to rediscover feelings for him. (Hallmark, Oct. 29)

Coyote Creek Christmas

An international-themed Christmas party brings together two lonely souls in romance. (Hallmark, Oct. 30)

Much Ado About Christmas

A charitable heiress conceals her identity from a new beau, only to run into a snag when his ad agency pitches a campaign to her mother. (GAC Family, Oct. 30)

The Christmas Promise

After losing her fiancé, a woman learns to deal with grief with the help of her grandfather and a handsome carpenter. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Oct. 30)

Christmas Sail

Katee Sackhoff stars as Liz, a woman estranged from her father, played by Lost veteran Terry O’Quinn. When he slips and falls right before the holidays, she comes home to help—and to bring a little Christmas spirit into the house. (Hallmark, Oct. 31)

November 2021

The Claus Family

A holiday-hating man discovers he’s actually been part of the Claus family his whole life—he just never knew it. (Netflix, Nov. 1)

A Rich Christmas

A spoiled socialite is forced by her father to work at a family homeless shelter, where she learns some important lessons about life. (BET, Nov. 4)

Gingerbread Christmas

Two friends from high school work together to sell a Mexican bakery famous for its wish-granting gingerbread cookies (Hallmark, Nov. 5)

Love Hard

Nina Dobrev plays a woman who, after flying to meet her perfect match from a dating app, realizes she’s been catfished by Jimmy O. Yang. She enlists his help in wooing his friend whose picture he stole, only to realize that perhaps beauty is in the eye of the beholder. (Netflix, Nov. 5)

Royal Christmas Engagement

A hard-working ad exec starts to fall for a consultant she’s been paired with on a new campaign, only to find out that he’s actually European royalty in disguise. (UPtv, Nov. 6)

Next Stop, Christmas

After wondering what life would have been life if she married her high school sweetheart, a woman takes the train home to spend the holidays with her family—only to find herself mystically transported 10 years into the past. With the advice of the train’s mysterious conductor, the woman learns to identify what—and who—is really important in her life. (Hallmark, Nov. 6)

Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Mrs. Miracle swoops into renew the faith of a family struggling with a loss of Christmas spirit (Hallmark, Nov. 6)

The Great Christmas Switch

Identical twins switch places for the holidays, only to run into unforeseen responsibilities, conflicts, and personalities. (GAC Family, Nov. 6)

Father Christmas Is Back

A group of feuding sisters are forced to hammer out their differences when their father (Kelsey Grammer) returns home to the family estate for the holidays. (Netflix, Nov. 7)

Christmas With A Prince: The Royal Baby

Now married and expecting, Princess Tasha and Prince Alec embark on a royal tour only to run into complications requiring the Princess to spend the rest of her pregnancy on bedrest. The pair scramble to return to their kingdom so that their baby will be born on official royal soil. (UPtv, Nov. 7)

A Christmas Treasure

A struggling writer opens a time capsule and meets a handsome chef. (Hallmark, Nov. 7)

Soul Santa

After gambling away some of the mob’s money, a man goes into hiding by disguising himself as a mall Santa. (BET, Nov. 11)

Open By Christmas

When a woman finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she enlists her best friend to help her find the mysterious author. (Hallmark, Nov. 12)

An Ice Wine Christmas

A snooty sommelier goes home to celebrate Christmas with her ice wine-producing family, only to find herself facing off with a non-traditional business consultant. (Lifetime, Nov. 12)

A Snowy Christmas

An unlucky-in-love lawyer returns home for Christmas, where she finds her family’s home at risk of demolition. Will the handsome contractor she enlists be able to save the house and her heart? (UPtv, Nov. 13)

A Picture Perfect Holiday

Fresh Prince alum Tatyana Ali plays a fashion photographer looking to make her bones at a new magazine. (Lifetime, Nov. 13)

Christmas Time Is Here

After being charged with finding a resort for her picky new client to purchase, a small-town real estate agent struggles to meet his demands. When her client finally chooses a property, it’s the only one she doesn’t want to sell: the resort owned by her widowed father. (GAC Family, Nov. 13)

My Family Christmas Tree

After taking an online DNA test, a woman finds a family she didn’t know existed and travels to spend the holidays with them. (Hallmark, Nov. 13)

One December Night

A pair of feuding music managers must put their squabbles behind them to oversee the TV reunion of their equally contentious rock star fathers. (Hallmark, Nov. 13)

Snowed In For Christmas

A young au pair finds herself stuck in the states for the holidays. Will her charges’ charming uncle help temper her disappointment? (UPtv, Nov. 14)

A Holiday In Harlem

A corporate fixer comes home for the holidays. When her mother is injured, she steps in to work on her block’s annual Christmas jamboree, only to find she has a lot to learn about the community she left behind. (Hallmark, Nov. 14)

Every Time A Bell Rings

Three sisters reunite for the holidays after many years apart. Tasked with a surprise scavenger hunt set up by their late father, they visit local haunts around their hometown and rekindle their sisterly bond. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Nov. 18)

The Jenkins Family Christmas

After the death of their father, two sisters struggle to carry on his Christmas traditions. When a previously unknown half-sister arrives, things get a little hairy. (BET, Nov. 18)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star

Vanessa Hudgens stars opposite Vanessa Hudgens and Vanessa Hudgens in the third installment of Netflix’s The Princess Switch franchise. (Netflix, Nov. 18)

Candy Coated Christmas

Returning home to Peppermint Hollow for the holidays, a woman befriends a local bakery owner played by Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond. (Discovery+, Nov. 19)

Nantucket Noel

A dockside store owner discovers that a developer plans to tear down the building where her toy shop is located. After getting angry, she seeks out his son, only to find herself falling for him. (Hallmark, Nov. 19)

Dancing Through The Snow

A single father struggles to balance his love for his family, his job as a firefighter, and his daughter’s love of ballet. (Lifetime, Nov. 19)

Mistletoe & Molly

A down-on-her-luck waitress is hoping for a big career boost right before the holidays. When a handsome cafe regular starts to meddle in her life, she’s forced to reconcile her past and her future. (UPtv, Nov. 20)

You Make It Feel Like Christmas

A talented designer catches the eye of a design guru and is bogged down with work at Christmas. (Lifetime, Nov. 20)

A Christmas Together With You

A woman and her father figure head out to find his lost love. (Hallmark, Nov. 20)

A Kindhearted Christmas

Jennie Garth plays Jamie, a widowed sightseeing tour operator who’s struggling to recapture her holiday spirit. Inspired by a handsome TV anchor, Jamie makes a sizable anonymous donation to a fundraiser, prompting the reporter to sniff out the identity of the generous benefactor. (GAC Family, Nov. 20)

Five More Minutes

A woman’s Christmas wish is answered when her late grandfather’s diary reveals his untold romance. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Nov. 20)

Christmas On Fifth Avenue

A professional wish-granter is tasked with decorating a reclusive writer’s condo while he’s out of town for the holidays. When he returns home unexpectedly, she tries to get him to fall in love with Christmas… and with her. (UPtv, Nov. 21)

Baking Spirits Bright

A Southeast Asian woman loves her family’s struggling fruitcake business. When her parents hire a marketing company to turn things around, she clashes with the executive before finding common ground. (Lifetime, Nov. 21)

Christmas Down Under

A tightly wound American flies to Australia in the hopes of finding her husband and his eclectic family, enlisting the help of an Aboriginal tour guide and a YouTube-famous Uber driver along the way. (ION, Nov. 21)

A Kiss Before Christmas

After wishing his life had worked out differently, a man wakes up to find out everything has changed: He’s not married to his wife anymore, his kids have disappeared, and he’s now CEO of his company. If he wants his old life back, he’ll have to convince his wife he’s telling the truth and that he actually loves her… and he only has until Christmas Day. (Hallmark, Nov. 21)

Who Is Christmas Eve?

Left on a set of church stairs as an infant, a woman searches for her birth family. (Bounce, Nov. 21)

Christmas In The Pines

A writer and an architect vie for ownership of a cute and cozy cottage. (Fox Nation, Nov. 25)

Christmas In The Wilds

A new couple intent on spending their first Christmas together battle a blizzard.(Fox Nation, Nov. 25)

The Nine Kittens Of Christmas

A pair of estranged cat lovers clash while struggling to find homes for a litter of nine tiny kittens. (Hallmark, Nov. 25)

Christmas Deja Vu

A Christmas-hating woman meets an angel who grants her wish to become a singer. (BET, Nov. 25)

A Castle For Christmas

Brooke Shields plays a famed author who travels to Scotland in hopes of buying a castle, only to discover its owner (Cary Elwes) is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. (Netflix, Nov. 26)

My Angel’s Christmas List

After a busy ER doctor breaks up with her boyfriend just before the holidays, a chance encounter with a handsome barista leads to a string of festive activities and romantic entanglements. (GAC Family, Nov. 26)

An Unexpected Christmas

A writer enlists his ex-girlfriend to pose as his current girlfriend for the holidays. (Hallmark, Nov. 26)

Christmas CEO

Faced with the opportunity to merge with a massive corporation, the CEO of a small toy company tries to enlist her estranged ex-business partner’s help to close the deal. (Hallmark, Nov. 26)

Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune

Years after their personal and professional breakup, a pair of country singers (Reba McEntire and John Schneider) reunite at the request of their daughter for a one-night-only charity performance. (Lifetime, Nov. 26)

Royally Wrapped For Christmas

A non-profit CEO is summoned to the kingdom of Veronia to meet her charity’s patron. There she meets someone she thinks is an accountant, only to find out that he’s actually the prince and presumed heir to the throne. (GAC Family, Nov. 27)

Time For Them To Come Home For Christmas

A woman with amnesia embarks on an investigation into her identity using only a newspaper clipping about a Christmas Festival as a clue. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Nov. 27)

Making Spirits Bright

Two rival holiday decorating families compete in their town’s holiday decorating contest. (Hallmark, Nov. 27)

Christmas At Castle Hart

An American woman (Lacey Chabert) goes to Ireland over Christmas seeking her family’s roots. While there, she’s mistaken for an event planner and is hired to host a holiday party at a nobleman’s castle. (Hallmark, Nov. 27)

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby

The Liddles are back, with a baby on the way. (Lifetime, Nov. 27)

Christmas In Tahoe

A talent booker tries to save the Christmas show at her family’s hotel by enlisting her ex-boyfriend, who’s since become the lead guitarist of a very famous band. Train’s Pat Monahan performs. (Hallmark, Nov. 28)

The Christmas Contest

Candice Cameron Bure stars as a woman competing against her ex in a Christmas contest in an attempt to win money for the charity of her choosing. (Hallmark, Nov. 28)

Christmas Is You

A record label assistant is tasked with returning to her hometown for the holidays in an effort to sign her recording star ex-boyfriend. The pair are enlisted to help in the town’s Christmas Carol Celebration, where sparks fly. (GAC Family, Nov. 28)

A Christmas Witness

A no-nonsense federal marshal is charged with protecting a low-level mobster as he testifies against his former boss just two days after Christmas (ION, Nov. 28)

Miracle In Motor City

A woman volunteers for her church’s annual Christmas pageant and foolishly offers to deliver a performance by Smokey Robinson, who she doesn’t know. (Lifetime, Nov. 28)

Adventures In Christmasing

A type-A talk show host is persuaded to spend three days in the wild with a Bear Grylls-style survivalist. The two clash, only to find themselves stuck in the wilderness with no food, shelter, or forms of communication. (VH1, Nov. 29)

Welcome To The Christmas Family Reunion

An event planner helps a singer plan her family’s holiday reunion. (Lifetime, Nov. 29)

Saying Yes To Christmas

A career-obsessed woman makes a wish that results in her being forced to say yes to every invite while she’s home for the holidays. (Lifetime, Nov. 30)

A Chestnut Family Christmas

A pastry chef accidentally offers to host her family for the holidays. After she poses as a homeowner, her ruse unravels, along with everyone else’s holiday secrets. (OWN, Nov. 30)

December

Match Made In Mistletoe

An interior designer is tasked with decorating for a holiday ball at a D.C. embassy, where she clashes with the newly appointed ambassador who doesn’t share her vision. (Lifetime, Dec. 1)

The Business Of Christmas 2

After the death of the Franklin family patriarch, the remaining family members struggle to recapture the true meaning of Christmas spirit. (BET, Dec. 2)

Single All The Way

After he discovers his boyfriend is cheating on him, a social media maven takes his best friend and roommate home for the holidays, where his mother sets him up with a hunky local trainer. (Netflix, Dec. 2)

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas

RuPaul and a gaggle of Drag Race queens star in a campy movie about a Christmas-obsessed small town and a magazine editor determined to dig up dirt about its legendary “Winter Ball.” (VH1, Dec. 2)

Sugarplum Twist

After losing the part she wanted in her company’s performance of The Nutcracker, an aspiring ballerina teams up with a retiree from the New York Ballet to create a Latin-inspired version of the “Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy.” (Hallmark Movies Now, Dec. 2)

A Christmas Village Romance

After a romance novelist learns that her hometown—the setting for her famed series of books is in danger of being wiped off the map—she uses her notoriety in hopes of saving the town. (Lifetime, Dec. 2)

Eight Gifts Of Hanukkah

A woman tries to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah. (Hallmark, Dec. 3)

A Christmas Dance Reunion

An attorney and her mother return to their favorite resort for its final Christmas season. (Lifetime, Dec. 3)

A Clusterfunke Christmas

Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch star in this farcical twist on the genre, in which a woman attempts to turn a tiny inn into a mega-resort, while deciding if she should fall in love with the man she just met. (Comedy Central, Dec. 4)

Jingle Bell Princess

Technical difficulties ground a princess’ plane in a small town in Maine. There, she finds herself chatting with a Christmas tree lot owner, only to discover that the plane has taken off in her absence and a snowstorm is on the way. (GAC Family, Dec. 4)

Christmas Under The Stars

A Christmas blogger and nature photographer is assigned to photograph the Northern Lights. When she arrives in the town that’s hosting her shoot, she discovers it is in disrepair and down on its luck. Will her agreement with the town’s handsome heir apparent help spark some progress? (UPtv, Dec. 4)

A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Faced with the perfect storm of her 30th birthday, Christmas Eve, and her stint as a bridesmaid in her brother’s wedding, a woman meets up with her childhood crush, who’s determined to not to let her get lost in the shuffle. (Hallmark, Dec. 4)

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas

A young pastor is assigned to a new church a month before Christmas and struggles to get the choir up to speed before the town’s annual Winter Jamboree. (Lifetime, Dec. 4)

The Christmas Thief

A fledgling private eye comes home for the holidays, where she tries to unlock the mystery of a string of burglaries committed by someone dressed as Santa. (ION, Dec. 5)

A Lot Like Christmas

A beloved local Christmas tree lot owner finds her business in jeopardy when a big box store moves in down the road. Competition ensues, and she finds herself falling for the marketing exec behind the store. (GAC Family, Dec. 5)

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

The first half of a two-part movie produced by sisters Ashley and Kimberly Williams, A Hometown Holiday finds the women swapping towns for the holidays, only to discover that perhaps they like their new lives better than their old ones. (Hallmark, Dec. 5)

A Furry Little Christmas

A New York City vet falls for small town Vermont doctor. (UPtv, Dec. 5)

My Favorite Christmas Melody

A former rising pop star faces a life spent writing boring commercial jingles. (Lifetime, Dec. 5)

Hip-Hop Family Christmas

A legendary hip-hop family agrees to do a Christmas special in an attempt to burnish its languishing reputation. A who’s who of real life hip-hop icons star. (VH1, Dec. 6)

A Naija Christmas

A Nigerian family comedy, A Naija Christmas follows a mother who is planning the holiday celebration of her dreams while her three sons fret over finding wives in hopes of making their mother’s Christmas wish come true. (Netflix, Dec. 6)

Our Christmas Journey

A single mom learns to ease up and let her autistic son flourish. (Hallmark, Dec. 6)

Secretly Santa

A pair of business rivals hit it off on a costumed Santa bar crawl, only to find out the truth when the beards come off. (Lifetime, Dec. 6)

A Sisterly Christmas

Two sisters are given an inheritance that sends them on a luxury holiday vacation. There, they run into their childhood nemesis, who attempts to throw a wrench into their family bond. (OWN, Dec. 7)

Christmas Movie Magic

An entertainment writer is sent to cover the anniversary of a decades-old Christmas movie in the town in which it was filmed. (Lifetime, Dec. 7)

Christmas With A Crown

After returning home to help revive her family’s Christmas festival, a woman meets a handsome stranger who has volunteered to help with the event. (Lifetime, Dec. 8)

A Fiance For Christmas

After a single lawyer makes a fake wedding registry, hijinks ensue. (Lifetime, Dec. 8)

Merry Switchmas

Identical twins switch places at their parents’ Christmas party. When family members get entangled in the ruse, the pair end up learning more about each other than they had expected. (BET, Dec. 9)

The Housewives Of The North Pole

Christmas loving friends Trish and Diana have won their town’s best house decorating contest every year for almost a decade. Now, after a fight only days before Christmas, the town has chosen sides and a nosy magazine writer is snooping around looking for a story. (Peacock, Dec. 9)

Holiday In Santa Fe

A pair of siblings run a family-owned business that makes holiday ornaments and decor inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions and the designs of their family matriarch. When the matriarch unexpectedly passes, the family struggles to find the spirit of the season. (Lifetime, Dec. 10)

A Dickens Of A Holiday!

To mark the 100th anniversary of the local Victorian festival, a woman convinces her former-classmate-turned-action-movie-star to play the role of Scrooge in a production of A Christmas Carol. (Hallmark, Dec. 10)

Christmas In The Rockies

After her father is hurt on the job, a woman enters a lumberjack competition to keep the family business afloat. Her stiffest competition? The hunky paramedic who saved her dad’s life. (UPtv, Dec. 11)

A Christmas Miracle For Daisy

A woman’s design firm is already busy creating Santa’s float for the annual Christmas parade when she takes an opportunity to redesign a historic home by Christmas Eve, owned by her ex-boyfriend. (GAC Family, Dec. 11)

A New Lease On Christmas

A young real estate agent gets close with a coffee shop owner, only to realize her new job requires she evict him from his shop. (ION, Dec. 11)

A Royal Queens Christmas

During the holidays, an actual prince finds himself in Queens, where he helps a local woman run a children’s Christmas show. (Hallmark, Dec. 11)

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle Of Love

A new nurse takes a volunteer opportunity out of town, where she meets a beau and they collaborate to build a home for a family in time for Christmas. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Dec. 11)

The Holiday Fix Up

The designer for a popular home renovation show returns to her hometown to renovate the historic Bell Harbor Inn, where she’s paired with a contractor who once broke her heart. (Lifetime, Dec. 11)

Hot Mess Holiday

After being dumped by her fiancé during the Diwali holidays, a young woman and her best friend set out on a raucous cross-town bender, which gets even more out of hand when the group comes across a multimillion-dollar diamond. (Comedy Central, Dec. 11)

Fixing Up Christmas

An expert party planner with a reputation for “fixing” difficult clients is hired by a young CEO to throw an annual holiday party that could determine the future of his company. (UPtv, Dec. 12)

A Christmas Proposal

An attorney ropes a struggling chef into his plan to take over the family firm, asking her to pose as his girlfriend in hopes it will make him a more suitable candidate for the job. (CBS, Dec. 12)

A Christmas Star

An astronomer heads to a small town in upstate New York in hopes of finding evidence of a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event, and winds up growing close with a local park ranger and his daughter. (GAC Family, Dec. 12)

People Presents: Blending Christmas

A man takes his girlfriend to Hacienda de la Sierra for the holiday season, where he plans to propose while surrounded by both of their families, but the bickering group causes the couple to questioning their relationship. (Lifetime, Dec. 12)

Sister Swap: Christmas In The City

The Swift siblings switch places for the holidays, with one sister heading to Salt Lake City, where she helps the other sister’s restaurant in a charity restaurant competition. (Hallmark, Dec. 12)

Let’s Get Merried

While celebrating a bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed amusement park, a young woman who hates the holidays decides she’s going to get married that day to a man she hasn’t met yet. (VH1, Dec. 13)

Maps And Mistletoe

A cartographer is tasked with creating a novelty treasure map of the North Pole for the holiday season, so she recruits an explorer for some help. (Lifetime, Dec. 13)

Ghosts Of Christmas Past

When a fortune teller warns a woman she must make amends for her past, the serial dating app “ghoster” sets out to track down all the men she ignored before Christmas day. (Lifetime, Dec. 14)

A Christmas Stray

On Christmas Eve, a corporate executive is stranded in a small town after a dog runs him off the road, and winds up falling for both the dog and the veterinarian who helps them out. (OWN, Dec. 14)

The Enchanted Christmas Cake

A woman is struggling to run her bakery without the secret ingredient of her late grandmother’s cake recipe. To make ends meet, she agrees to help a high-end chef use the bakery when he comes to town to film his new Christmas special. (Lifetime, Dec. 15)

A California Christmas: City Lights

Real-life married couple Lauren and Josh Swickard return in this holiday movie sequel, which finds family obligations and the big city getting in the way of “happily ever after.” (Netflix, Dec. 16)

Christmas By Chance

A wealthy businessman enlists a gift shop owner to help him to stage the perfect Christmas-season proposal to his girlfriend, who may not be ready for marriage after all. (Lifetime, Dec. 16)

Mistletoe In Montana

Merry (Melissa Joan Hart) runs a destination vacation at Montana’s Paradise Ranch. When a single father and his kids book a stay over the week of Christmas, Merry’s life gets turned upside down. (Lifetime, Dec. 17)

When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas

A spin-off of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, When Hope Calls premieres with a two-part holiday special where the town of Brookefield puts on its best appearances as it vies to be named the Number One Christmas Town in the country. Featuring Lori Laughlin’s return to the small screen. (GAC Family, Dec. 18)

Christmas For Keeps

A close group of longtime friends reunites during the holidays to celebrate the life of their favorite high school teacher. (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Dec. 18)

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

The sequel to last year’s Hallmark holiday favorite, The Christmas House 2 reunites the family under one roof for the season. (Hallmark, Dec. 18)

Toying With The Holidays

A woman brings her young son back to her hometown to enjoy its many holiday traditions, but soon finds her favorite—the North Pole Express train—has been sidelined. Determined to recapture its magic, she teams up with a former classmate who’s now a model train enthusiast. (Lifetime, Dec. 18)

Joy For Christmas

With her annual holiday toy drive in jeopardy, a woman enlists the help of a pro athlete to add some star power to her campaign. (GAC Family, Dec. 19)

‘Tis The Season To Be Merry

An author who specializes in relationship advice heads to wintery Vermont to inspire her next book. There she gains a new perspective when she meets a local aid worker. (Hallmark, Dec. 19)

Christmas Takes Flight

A CEO and a pilot are at odds when his cost-cutting plans threaten a charitable holiday tradition at her regional, family-owned airport. (CBS, Dec. 19)

Christmas Together

Vivica A. Fox leads this story of a New York woman who moves to L.A. and begins to fall for the young father she rents from. (UPtv, Dec. 19)

Under The Christmas Tree

On a hunt for the perfect Christmas tree for the governor’s holiday celebration, one woman finds exactly what she’s looking for in another woman’s backyard. The two don’t see eye-to-eye at first, but yuletide cheer and a local pâtisserie owner played by Ricki Lake help bring them closer together. (Lifetime, Dec. 19)

Miracles Across 125th Street

A Harlem rapper (Nick Cannon) heads back to his family’s church on Christmas Eve to reconcile with his past and move past his battle with drug addiction. The film also stars Lil’ Kim, Akon, Luenell, and Teyana Taylor. (VH1, Dec. 20)

Candy Cane Candidate

After losing a city council election, a woman retreats to her hometown for the holiday season. Coincidentally, the mayor resigns, and suddenly she’s reigniting a high school rivalry as she campaigns for the role against the man who once beat her for class president. (Lifetime, Dec. 20)

The Christmas Ball

A heartbroken prima ballerina travels to England to stay with her aunt, where she learns the family manor used to be home to lavish Christmas regency balls. (Lifetime, Dec. 21)

Grumpy Christmas

A sequel to the Mexican comedy Un Padre No Tan Padre, the “grumpy” Don Servando (Héctor Bonilla) takes his family on a holiday trip to the beach. There he meets his match in Doña Alicia, a demanding woman who he claims is his nemesis. (Netflix, Dec. 22)

It Takes A Christmas Village

A small town mayor has an ambitious plan to boost business with a festive Christmas market, but she’ll need to set a long-running feud aside to ask for the help of the reclusive owner of a historic mill. (Lifetime, Dec. 22)

Christmas For Sale

An ambitious real estate agent poses as a billionaire’s yoga instructor during his swanky holiday ski trip, in hopes of landing one of his highly sought real estate listings. (BET, Dec. 23)

Rebuilding A Dream Christmas

A hotshot real estate broker reluctantly returns to her hometown after inheriting a Victorian home from her grandmother, which turns out to be quite the fixer-upper. (Lifetime, Dec. 23)

1000 Miles From Christmas

Wary of the holiday, a man isn’t thrilled when his boss assigns him to audit a factory that produces turrones, traditional Christmas-season sweets, in a town that buzzes with festive cheer. (Netflix, Dec. 24)

Hot Chocolate Holiday

With a secret family hot chocolate recipe, Colette’s cafe is a local favorite. But when a dessert shop across the street with hot chocolate that tastes just like hers, she sets out to expose the owner as a fraud. (Lifetime, Dec. 24)

Writing Around The Christmas Tree

Despite her success as a romance novelist, Mikaela has been unlucky in love. Stricken by writer’s block, she decides to revive her late mother’s writer’s retreat, returning to her snowy hometown just in time for Christmas. (Lifetime, Dec. 25)