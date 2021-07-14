A gory witch-hunt ensues in the trailer for Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Benjamin Flores Jr. and Kiana Madeira in Fear Street: 1666 Screenshot : Netflix / Youtube

Netflix’s R.L. Stine-based slasher trilogy, Fear Street, comes to its frightening conclusion on July 16. The trailer for the third installment, Fear Street Part 3: 1666 hearkens back to the panic of the Salem Witch Trials and to Robert Egger’s The Witch (2015), as viewers learn Sarah Fier’s origins and uncover why she haunts the residents of Shadyside.

After three centuries of brutal massacres, which earns Shadyside the reputation as the “murder capital of the world,” ‘90s teenager Deena (Kiana Madeira) and her friends seek to put an end to the curse that plagues their town. The first two installments allude to other popular themes in horror, with Fear Street: 1994 taking on slashers like Scream (1996), and Fear Street: 1978 reviving the bloody camp teen murders in Friday The 13th (1980). Now, the teens shift the timeline even further back— to the colonial age.

As Deena navigates her own gay relationship in the trilogy’s present-day 1994, the trailer for Part 3 shows us another girl who faced dangers due to her sexual orientation: Sarah Fier in 1666. Throughout the clip, the face of Fier (played by Elizabeth Scopel) changes between her own’s and Meena’s, actively serving to remind viewers of their similar conflicts. And look, if the town of Shadyside is in fact cursed by Fier because they murdered her in 1666 after catching her kissing a girl then... we don’t blame her. The rest of the trailer is chock-full of sermons about God and the devil, barn animals consuming entrails, and an impassioned pastor with his eyes ripped out.

Kiana Madeira stars alongside Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Gillian Jacobs (Community), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Elizabeth Scopel, and Ashley Zuckerman (Succession) in the final chapter Fear Street. The trilogy was directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon), with Zak Olkewicz (Lights Out), Stranger Things’ Kate Trefry, and Phil Graziadei on as screenwriters.

Fear Street: 1666 premieres on Netflix Friday, July 16.