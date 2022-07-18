Just when it looked like the housing market was about to crash again, new affordable homes might be popping up on Fear Street. Whether or not anyone wants to buy property on a supposedly cursed enclave of suburban America remains to be seen, but that’s never stopped the streamer that brought us Real Rob before.

Per Yahoo (via Bloody Disgusting), the news of an expanding housing market on Fear Street comes from R.L. Stine, the author of the Fear Street book series that the films are derived. He said he heard “rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix because the first ones did so well last summer.”



Of course, for Stine, the legendary children’s book author, the Fear Street movies weren’t exactly his forte. “Those films kind of shocked me because they were all R-rated, and I’ve never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, ‘Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!’”

Last year, Fear Street made a brief splash when Netflix released the trilogy that followed a descending chronologically, revealing the history of knife-averse denizens of that unfortunately named street. The movies debuted a week apart, beginning with one set in 1994, followed by installments in 1978 and 1666, respectively.



Stine also noted that his other movie series, Goosebumps, might have some new installments in the works, saying there’s still “talk about more.” The first Goosebumps movie, starring Jack Black, was a Jumanji-inspired, “the-monsters-escape-the-books” situation. Its sequel, which featured an uncredited cameo by Black as R.L. Stine, haunted theaters before vanishing into the ether. Last we heard about the Bumps (as real Goose-heads call it), a new television series based on the books was coming to Disney+.



The author, however, is far more forgiving and less crappy about the second Goosebumps movie than we are. He said, “A lot of kids’ movies are horrible, and I also didn’t have much input into them at all. But I’m very proud of both movies. They’re really funny, and Jack Black is terrific. There’s a line he says in the first Goosebumps movie that’s just perfect: “Every story has a beginning, a middle, and a twist.” I love that line. I wish I’d written it!”