While Don’t Look Up might not have been all that great, its writer, director, and producer Adam McKay is far from running out of ideas for how to deliver its message in other ways and, somehow, make people pay attention to the coming environmental apocalypse.

Last year, he took aim at Chevron with a satirical commercial. And now McKay has returned with another lighthearted helping of existential dread in the form of a video where Darth Vader praises Exxon CEO Darren Woods for his commitment to sowing death and destruction.

A Love Letter from Darth to Exxon

The clip sees Darth state that he was moved to record a “message of love and admiration” to Exxon after learning “about deeds so treacherous that I became envious.” He recounts some of these evil acts, going through Exxon’s history of ignoring and hiding data about the dangers of fossil fuels and its ongoing campaign to sow doubt about the reality (and extent) of climate change.



“I have murdered dozens of Jedi toddlers with my own hands, but Exxon ... that is some unlock-the-secret-bonus-level-cheat-code evil shit you pulled,” Darth says. “Mad respect.”

The Dark Lord Of The Sith goes on to single out Woods, Exxon’s current CEO, for “doing exactly what I would do” with the company, “cashing checks and murdering life 24/7.”

The spot links to the website Exxon Knew, which has further details on the nefarious work that Darth loves so much along with a petition that aims to have the US Department Of Justice and the State Attorneys General “investigate big oil and make polluters pay.”

While this is collecting signatures, we imagine Darth Vader is staying busy with a follow-up on his love letter to Exxon, putting out feelers to see if the company might want to invest in his own business’ proprietary technology: A gigantic, moon-shaped death ship that can more efficiently destroy planets with a single laser blast.



