Your mileage may vary with how much the extent to which Don’t Look Up was dunked on corresponds with the actual quality of the star-studded Netflix movie, but one thing’s for certain: Adam McKay is not going to be subtle when it comes to making a statement about climate change. The Step Brothers director’s latest work is a fake ad parodying oil companies’ purported care for the environment, which was recently shared on his Twitter page.



The clip uses typically uplifting stock footage of happy families and sentimental music to juxtapose a voiceover that describes how the loss of greenhouse gases is “transforming the planet right this second into a hellish George Miller film.” No matter how you felt about Jennifer Lawrence’s wig in Don’t Look Up, there’s no denying that we’re all just careening towards imminent demise, and we probably won’t even get to shred on a flamethrower guitar along the way!

Chevron Ad

“We have billions and billions of dollars to pay for this commercial time, this cheesy footage, and this bullshit music, all so that you’ll be lulled into a catatonic state that makes you forget one singular fact: Chevron is actively murdering you every day,” the voiceover continues.

Deadline reached out to the director to comment on his latest project, and he offered up this statement: “The idea for making this video joking about how Chevron, along with all the other oil companies, are murdering us every day, came from the fact that Chevron and all the other oil companies are murdering us every day.”

As an executive producer on Succession, McKay could have also shared the clip of the Roy family being told to give up their private jets, but maybe he was concerned about inciting the ire of Kylie Jenner fans.