Alec Baldwin is working with a crew making a documentary about the Rust shooting

As New Mexico prosecutors decide to drop charges against Alec Baldwin in relation to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the low-budget Western Rust—and as the film begins shooting again—Baldwin himself is apparently gearing up to participate in a cinematic telling of the tragic story. This is per Variety, which reports that Baldwin is apparently cooperating with documentarian Rory Kennedy for a film focused on the tragedy of Hutchins’ death, one of at least two such projects currently circling the narrative. ( Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz, who were friends of Hutchins’, are also filming a documentary that’s focused on her point of view.) Kenne dy, whose recent credits include Ethel and Last Days In Vietnam, was seen filming Baldwin outside of his home in New York; her crew is apparently also present at the film’s new set in Montana. Director Joel Souza, who was also shot in the incident that killed Hutchins, is returning to the film’s set to finish the movie.

It’s been a tumultuous few days for the case surrounding Rust; although charges against Baldwin are currently dropped, prosecutors have said they reserve the right to pick them back up. Meanwhile, a hearing in the case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who’s still facing involuntary manslaughter charges in relation to her alleged loading of the gun that fired the fatal round, has apparently been delayed, as authorities have said they need more time to investigate. Oh, and Baldwin himself has lined up another project, too as he gears up for a return to acting: A “meta” Hollywood comedy in which he’ll play a version of himself, which is, if we’re being a honest, a pretty bold gambit vis-à-vis how much any of us want to see Alec Baldwin as himself right now.