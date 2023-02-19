All Quiet On The Western Front wins big at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Oi, what’s all this then? Why, it’s the BAFTA Film Awards, governor! The awards ceremony that was handing out masks long before it was cool (because that’s what the trophy looks like, you see) is back, and its voters really liked Edward Berger’s new adaptation of All Quiet On The Western Front. How much did they like it? Deadline says they liked it so much that it won seven golden masks, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Film Not In The English Language, Best Cinematography, and Best Adapted Screenplay. That’s not all of the big ones, but it is definitely most of the big ones.

Martin McDonagh’s Banshees Of Inisherin won a few of the other big ones, including Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, Best Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan, Best Original Screenplay, and Outstanding British Film. Elvis also took home a few wins, specifically Make Up & Hair, Casting, Costume Design, and Leading Actor for Austin Butler (just wait until they make a biopic about Cliff Richard, who came up when we did a Google search for “British Elvis”).

Some other notable wins include Cate Blanchett getting Leading Actress for TÁR, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won Best Animated Film, and Charlotte Wells won Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director, Or Producer for Aftersun. You can head over to Deadline to see the full list of winners from the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, which also covers the handful we didn’t mention—like Best Production Design, Best British Short Animation, Best British Short Film, and Best Documentary. Also, for anyone who caught the DGAs and wants to know how well the BAFTAs predict the Oscars, the answer seems to be that they… sometimes do. They tend to be similar, but not necessarily directly aligned, which isn’t much help if you’re putting money on these things.