Toys may have been meant for kids originally, but there are plenty of the adults who are in touch with their inner child and eagerly snap up the latest action figures, games or collectibles. You know you’ve done it ... a lot. As the old adage starts, you don’t stop playing because you get old ... Prime Day has plenty of deals this year to help you load up on everything from a LEGO Mars set to swanky D&D dice to Star Wars toys. They’re all you need to take a break from reality, engage your imagination, and perhaps re-live your younger days.

Price: $11.19

Are you a fan of the blue turtle who can blast out water in heavy volume? This Funko figure is a cute incarnation of the Pokemon fighter. Fortunately for your carpet or your couch, this version of Squirtle doesn’t shoot out any streams of water.



Price: $38.79

Flying straight out of the Fortnite video game series come figures of the inventor Jules and two versions of her mechanical owl cohort Ohm. The pack includes three Wrenchers Harvesting Tools, alt wings, welder mask, and Ohm’s Perch Back Bling accessories. And thanks to 20 points of articulation, Jules can strike plenty of action poses.

Price: $22.39 | 44% Off

Even though people talk about going to Mars, that journey’s still a long way off. In the meantime, you can enjoy this LEGO set with a research shuttle, a Mars rover, and two astronauts. Harsh Martian landscape not included.

Price: $87.59

Whether you’re a Gen Z-er who loves the new Boba Fett series or a Gen Xer who wishes you’d have had something like this growing up, here’s a badass movie prop you can use in real life. Just remember: You’re not a real bounty hunter.

Price: $14.79

He’s known as Grogu, The Child, or Baby Yoda, but whatever you call him you’ll enjoy this plush incarnation of the cuddly little guy with the big ears and big powers. He comes with a satchel like the one the Mandalorian carried in him during season two, but now you can be the one doing the carrying. (If you want to take your geeky role-playing farther, you could pair this with the Boba Fett helmet above.)

Price: $20.24 | Lightning Deal – 07/13 2:25 am - 2:25 pm

If Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season four made you nostalgic for D&D dice, or you just really want a slick looking upgrade, indulge in this purple and gold set. The metal case also features a nicely illustrated fire-breathing dragon.

Price: $24.99 | Lightning Deal – July 13, 10:25 am - 10:25 pm

This cute plush figure represents the evolved form of Pikachu, the most popular Pokemon in the world and the poster child for the series. Just don’t expect it to manipulate lightning in your home. (That’s a good thing, by the way.)

Price: $20.94 | Lightning Deal – July 13, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm

It’s been 37 years since this animal series debuted in Japan, and it just keeps rolling along. Add to your Calico Village sets with this interior piece featuring the older sister of Stella the Hopscotch Rabbit, who designs beautiful dresses for the locals.

Price: $30.38

If you seek something more complex than Monopoly to indulge your inner robber baron instincts, here’s a contest for you. This colorful board game with cards and train accessories looks like Risk but with European train routes. You can also play against Alexa and finally give her the chance to be the boss of you.

