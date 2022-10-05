A lot of movie people have concerns about the future of the American film industry (whether or not they specifically articulate it as “too many superhero movies”), so it makes perfect sense that irrepressible theater kid Anne Hathaway would share similar feelings about the movie business. But in a recent interview alongside her Armageddon Time co-star Jeremy Strong for Entertainment Weekly, Hathaway mentioned that seeing Everything Everywhere All At Once was so fun that she thinks it’s a sign that Hollywood will be just fine.

“I’m so buoyed by the success of Everything Everywhere All At Once,” she said, “because I think what we got a glimpse of is that audiences are willing to get down and weird with a film if it holds them and speaks to them.” She added that she “had such a great time at the movie theater” and that she’s “just so happy for everybody in the film and so proud of them for going for it.” (“I had so much fun at the movie theater” is an extremely Anne Hathaway way to say that you liked a movie, right?)

This was prompted by a question that was about streaming and whether smaller movies can still find a home even as the actual box office becomes increasingly cutthroat, and Hathaway is saying that the fact that a seemingly weird and complex movie like Everything Everywhere was able to connect with people without being the latest big compulsory sequel means there is still hope for the movie theater to regain its status as a place where communities can come together.

Similarly, though it was a big compulsory sequel, Hathaway said she had an “incredible time” seeing Top Gun: Maverick with her family, and since there were a few big movies like that this year, she’s noted, “I’m hoping people remember how much fun it is to go to the movies in community.”