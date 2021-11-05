Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6. All times are Eastern.



Dickinson (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season premiere): The Hailee Steinfeld-led comedy comes to an end with its third season, which takes place during the Civil War, and at the peak of Emily Dickinson’s productive artistic times. Emily tries to heal the divide around her as she attempts to figure out the legacy she will leave behind. Series stars Ella Hunt, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov will return along with Wiz Khalifa and newcomers Ziwe, Billy Eichner, and Chloe Fineman. Look for Danette Chavez’s review of season three on the site.

Big Mouth (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): The edgy animated comedy comes back for season five. The return of Bridgeton Middle School’s eighth-graders will introduce new monsters like lovebugs and hate worms, along with the usual crop of hormone monsters and whatnot. Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph all return to voice their characters, with some big new names like Kumail Nanjiani, Keke Palmer, and Adam Scott. Alex McLevy’s review of the season will be up on the site today.

Regular coverage

Foundation (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Great British Bake Off (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): Succession hive, get ready to witness Kieran Culkin’s comedic chops on SNL. The first-time host will grace studio 8H with musical guest Ed Sheeran, who has apparently recovered from his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Wild cards

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): The third and final season of this Netflix drama is set in the ’90s, examining the war that breaks out after the arrest of Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna, who is not returning for season three). As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. Cast members Scoot McNairy, Manuel Masalva, and Flavio Medina are back with the new addition of of singer and rapper Bad Bunny.

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Jack McBrayer (and his very wide smile) will host this new six-part children’s show. Each episode will center on McBrayer as he invites preschoolers to solve problems with heart. This will include helping with pet adoptions, making relatives laugh, and distributing paper hearts to brighten everyone’s day. Paul Scheer and Sam Richardson will make guest appearances, with Grammy award-winning band OK Go composing original songs for the show.

The Unlikely Murderer (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This Nordic noir drama is based on the killing of Sweden’s Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986. The show charts how his suspected murderer, graphic designer Stig Engström (played here by comedian Robert Gustafsson), managed to elude justice through a combination of luck and a perplexed police force.

Animaniacs (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Season two of this animated musical comedy will premiere with 13 episodes. Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell), and Dot (Tress MacNeille) return for more pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies.

Movie night

The Electric Life Of Louis Wain (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “The more Electrical Life conforms to what one would expect of a Louis Wain biography, the less idiosyncratically compelling it becomes. An entirely fictional story loosely inspired by the man and his wife, but beholden to nothing, might have been genuinely electrifying.” Here’s the full review by Mike D’Angelo. Directed by Will Sharpe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, and Olivia Colman.

A Man Named Scott (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Directed by Robert Alexander, this documentary traces the rise of rapper Kid Cudi’s career. It will feature appearances from Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, Jaden and Willow Smith, among other artists.

Love Hard (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In this holiday rom-com, Natalie (Nina Dobrev), connects with a man named Tag (Darren Barnett) on a dating app. Naturally, she makes the very rational decision to surprise him during the holidays by traveling to meet him and his family. It’s only then that she learns Tag’s friend, Josh (Jimmy O’Yang), catfished her. Josh offers to set up Natalie and Tag but only if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the festive season.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): The Hindi-language rom-com follows Meenakshi (Sanya Malhotra) and Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu Dassani), a newly married couple who figure out how to make their relationship work long distance when one of them has to move away for work.