Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show Photo : Apple TV+

Reese Witherspoon’s bold and memorable brunette wig from The Morning Show’s debut season is a no-show in the first teaser for season two. Apple TV+ shared a first trailer of its original drama’s upcoming sophomore season along with a premiere date of September 17.

Advertisement

The show stars Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson and Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, the co-anchors of fictional network UBA’s The Morning Show. Bradley is brought onto the team after Alex’s former co-host, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired amid allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace. While this new duo’s bond is initially fraught, the pair ends season one by revealing UBA’s toxic culture on air.

As seen in the season two teaser below, UBA’s news operations executive Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) tries to woo Alex back to the show after she quits. Meanwhile, Bradley struggles to maintain a friendship with Alex, to f ind her place in the company, and to work with a new host, Hasan Minhaj’s Eric Normani. Mitch finally gives an interview about his wrongdoings.

The Morning Show will also introduce new cast member Julianna Marguiles as UBA anchor Laura Peterson, who is seen interviewing Alex in the teaser. Laura will also take on the role of mentor for Bradley. Russian Doll’s Greta Lee also joins season two as Stella Bak, a tech wunderkind who joins the team, and Holland Taylor comes aboard as UBA’s savvy chairwoman Cybil Richards.

The Apple TV+ drama debuted along with the streaming platform’s launch in November, 2019, and Aniston won a SAG award for her performance. Crudup bagged an Emmy and a Critic’s Choice Award for his utterly charming villainous role. The show also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Season two will premiere on September 17, 2021, with a new episode dropping every Friday.