Apple TV+ has set the release date for its Spanish and English language thriller series Now And Then (no, it’s not based on the 1995 Christina Ricci film), for May 20, 2022. T he series follows a group of childhood friends, now adults, as they reckon with the death of one friend.



The series is described as a “multi-layered thriller which explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead.” Twenty years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Set in Miami, the ensemble cast for Now And Then is made up of Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira (Roma) and Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant, Birds Of Prey), José María Yazpik (Polvo), Maribel Verdú (Pan’s Labyrinth), Manolo Cardona (Narcos), Soledad Villamil, and Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek (Damages).



The younger versions of the characters are played by Jorge López (Netflix’s Elite), Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal (The House Of Flowers), Alicia Sanz (El Cid), Jack Duarte (Ingobernable), and Miranda de la Serna.

The series hails from Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Gema R. Neira, who all have previously collaborated as co-creators and co-writers for the series Grand Hotel, Cocaine Coast, and High Seas. Campos and Fernández-Valdés serve as showrunners, and the series is written by Neira and Campos. Now And Then is directed by Gideon Raff (The Spy, Homeland), who also serves as executive producer.



The first three episodes of Now And Then will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 20, 2022, with new episodes weekly on Friday.