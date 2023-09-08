That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday, on two counts of forcible rape that occurred in the early 2000s. Still, even after hearing “all of the gruesome sworn-under-oath testimony of 5 of Danny’s victims,” in the words of Masterson’s former girlfriend and accuser Niesha Trout, a number of Masterson’s fellow That ‘70s Show alums wrote letters to the presiding judge Charlaine Olmedo asking for leniency for their friend. Those letters have now leaked, and their content is... not a good look for anyone involved, to say the absolute least.

“[Masterson] instantly became a friend, dedicated co worker, and role model to me. And has remained as such for 25 years,” writes Kutcher, who has spoken out in Masterson’s defense before.

“As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me,” he continues. “He’s an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being. Over 25 year relationship [sic], I don’t ever recall him lying to me. He’s taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward.” Elsewhere in the letter, Kutcher commends Masterson for preventing him from “falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs,” “set[ting] a standard of being a hands on dad,” and, bizarrely, his “support of the Firefighters effected by [9/11].” “I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would be a tertiary injustice in and of itself,” he concludes.

Mila Kunis also “wholeheartedly vouch[es] for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him,” in her own letter, again espousing Masterson’s commitment to “discouraging the use of drugs” as well as his qualities as a father. “Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me,” she writes.

Kutcher and Kunis weren’t the only That ‘70s Show alums to submit letters on Masterson’s behalf. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Forman, also wrote in. “Thank you for allowing me to tell you about the Danny Masterson that I love,” writes Rupp, after penning a long list of his positive characteristics that she observed on set over two decades ago . “I found that Danny treated all women on the show with respect, not only the women in the cast, but women on the crew as well,” adds Smith. “It was my observation that he treated the woman he married in a respectful and loving way.”

All in all, 50 letters were submitted on Masterson’s behalf, as a part of the trial that also served as an “indictment against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige,” for working to shield Masterson from justice, in the words of anti-Scientology advocate Leah Remini.

You can read the full text of Kutcher, Kunis, Rupp, and Smith’s letters here.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual abuse, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.