Assassin’s Creed Shadows creeps, sneaks, and sweeps its way to a delayed 2025 release Thanks a lot, Star Wars.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will remain trapped in the Animus for another few months. In an open letter to players on the Assassin’s Creed Twitter account, executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté announced the game was delayed until next year. Anyone looking to get their parkour murders on in Feudal Japan will have to wait until February 14, 2025, ruining Valentine’s Day for the significant others of Knights Templar and Assassins alike.

“We realize we need more time to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features,” Côté wrote. “As such, we’ve made the decision to postpone the release date.”

In a more detailed letter about Ubisoft’s financial targets, the company blamed Star Wars Outlaws for the delay. Namely, Ubisoft realizes that a game should be finished before releasing it. “While the game is feature complete, the learnings from the Star Wars Outlaws release led us to provide additional time to further polish the title,” the letter states. “This will enable the biggest entry in the franchise to fully deliver on its ambition, notably by fulfilling the promise of our dual protagonist adventure.”

Released last month, Star Wars Outlaws was a reasonably divisive ga,e, but not for the usual Star Wars reasons. Rather than offending fans by introducing female characters, Outlaws’ game mechanics, including its flagship stealth gameplay system, were heavily criticized for being repetitive and clunky. Hence, the “softer than expected” sales of Outlaws, which Ubisoft claims to be fixing.

Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on all platforms, including Steam, on February 14, 2025. The company says it is “departing from the traditional Season Pass model,” and those who preorder will get the first expansion for free. See that? All good things come to assassins who wait.