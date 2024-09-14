AVQ&A: What piece of pop culture inspired you to become a writer?

Even though I read a lot of books as a child, I always drew on things I learned from listening to music to make my writing really connect. And nothing hit me harder than Jawbreaker’s Dear You. I discovered it for the first time almost a decade after its release, long after the controversy surrounding the band’s major-label debut had calmed down. Because I didn’t experience the uproar in real time, I never really understood how anyone could have anything bad to say about an album that made me feel so much. Frontman Blake Schwarzenbach had always been known for his literary lyrics, but on Dear You, his words found a perfect fusion with the background music, and the two elements interacted with each other in a way I’d never heard before. But it was the album’s fourth track, “Accident Prone,” that made me realize, “I want to use my writing to make other people feel the way I feel when I listen to this song.” It’s the build and the crest and the feeling and the way the words flow together and the floor drops out from under you and you’re suspended for one interminable moment and then the catch at the very last moment and it’s beautiful and terrible and euphoric and punishingly fucking brutally devastatingly sad and it’s everything, bitter and beautiful and too difficult to describe. Feeling that for the first time, that’s when I knew I’d spend the rest of my life trying to make my words mean that much. [Jen Lennon]