Bad Bunny announces new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos Bad Bunny also dropped a new single from the album today, titled "Pitorro De Coco."

Bad Bunny fans don’t have to wait long for the singer’s next album. The reggaeton star just dropped an album trailer and surprise single, “Pitorro De Coco,” for his ninth studio LP, Debí Tirar Más Fotos (translated: I Should Have Taken More Photos). The full album is out January 5.

The theme of Debí Tirar Más Fotos is clearly nostalgia. The trailer, which Bad Bunny shared on Instagram, zooms in on a lovely pink house in the hills before cutting to an older man speaking in Spanish and saying things like “I wasn’t the type of person to take photos or upload stories,” and reminiscing about having visited a lot of places in his lifetime but “none were like Puerto Rico” (translation via Variety). The man—presumably a stand-in for future Bad Bunny—goes on to talk about the importance of loving as much as you possibly can during your lifetime, to which a small animated friend named Concho responds, “That’s why I love you so much.”

Bad Bunny also dropped a dance-ready new single from the album this afternoon, titled “Pitorro De Coco.” The song takes its name from a Puerto Rican coconut rum. It follows the album’s lead single, “El Clúb,” which dropped two weeks ago. The artist initially teased the 17-track album on Twitter (X) on Christmas day, with the name of each track replaced with the word “bomba.”

Bad Bunny might not have had time to take too many photos this year because he was quite busy. In addition to the new tracks, he also released a single titled “Una Velita” in addition to appearing on two collaborative singles with Myke Towers (“Adivino”) and Rauw Alejandro (“Qué Pasaría”). He also made the rounds of North America with his Most Wanted Tour, which wrapped up with a three-show run in his native Puerto Rico in June. The entire tour sold out and reportedly grossed over $210 million, making it one of the top ten most successful tours this year.