Ballerina preview proves that it's nice to hear Lance Reddick's voice again Here’s a three-minute preview of [deep breath] From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina.

After a run of streaming movies, Ana de Armas is finally returning to theaters and, hopefully, making good on her No Time To Die promise. From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina, the excessively branded spin-off feature, sees the actor in an honest-to-goodness theatrically released action film. In a clip from Brazil’s CCXP fan convention, Ballerina shows off some of that action while proving it’s always lovely to hear Lance Reddick’s voice again.

While de Armas languished opposite Chris Evan in The Gray Man and Ghosted, one hopes some of Keanu Reeves’ magic rubs off on her. It’s been three years since she hijacked No Time To Die and set about becoming an action star. Since then, her best movie has been Deep Water, the hilarious erotic thriller in which Tracy Letts is murdered by auto-correct. We hope that de Armas can finally star in a good movie, even though that means putting our faith in director Len Wiseman, which has rarely worked out for us before, but a website can dream. Still, in the clip, de Armas does say she burned “106 people” with a flame thrower and only cried for the “first man,” so we’ve got that going for us.

Set between John Wick chapters three and four, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (de Armas), a ballerina-turned-assassin, on the hunt for her father’s killer. Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025.