It’s been nearly 20 years since some of the bravest men and women the world has ever seen risked their lives to go overseas and fight in Band Of Brothers, one of the TV’s great war dramas, and now HBO Max is preparing to honor these great soldiers/actors—like Ron Livingston, Damian Lewis, and Donnie Wahlberg—with a Band Of Brothers podcast. This comes from Deadline, which says Men In Blazers co-host Roger Bennett is going to host the 12-part podcast that breaks down each episode of the Band Of Brothers miniseries, plus, apparently, a couple of bonus episodes. One is a prologue, so the other is probably an epilogue.

The first guest on the podcast, which is apparently just called The Band Of Brothers Podcast, will feature original series co-creator Tom Hanks (a typewriter enthusiast who you may recognize as America’s Favorite Man). The first two episodes are coming on September 9, the actual 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere, with one being the aforementioned prologue and the other being dedicated to the episode “Currahee.” Somewhat ironically, Band Of Brothers actually aired its first two episodes in one night, so by only covering “Currahee” on the podcast in the first week, it will miss the actual 20th anniversary of every other episode.

It’s also worth pointing out that there is already a podcast about Band Of Brothers, specifically one episode of Band Of Brothers that comedian Connor Ratliff was fired from for having “dead eyes.” Ratliff, who hosts the aptly titled podcast Dead Eyes about his experience and his attempts to learn something from it, tweeted that he’s “always in favor of Tom Hanks appearing on podcasts that are connected to Band Of Brothers,” so hopefully The Band Of Brothers Podcast is just the start of Hanks’ pod-journey.