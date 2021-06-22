Barbara Crampton goes inside the mind of a serial killer in an Our Lady Of The Inferno exclusive

Photo : Jason Kauzlarich

Back in 2018, we recommended a new book from the recently relaunched Fangoria Presents imprint called Our Lady Of The Inferno, a gritty crime novel by author Preston Fassel. Chronicling the violent collision of immovable force Ginny Kurva—unofficial den mother for the Times Square sex trade—and unstoppable object Nicolette Aster—a sanitation worker who moonlights as a serial murderer—we said that Fassel’s book “transfers the punchy midcentury pulp aesthetic to the equally grimy milieu of New York City in the early ’80s, for a serial-killer thriller that’s more character- and dialogue-driven than the majority of the dime-store novels that inspired i t.”

Now Our Lady Of The Inferno is being released in an audio edition, and the voice cast is stack ed with genre greats, inclu ding Barbara Crampton, Doug Bradley, and Mick Garris, ensuring the audiobook’s appeal to horror fans as well as pulp enthusiasts. Crampton provides the narration fo r a clip from the audio book provided exclusively to The A.V. Club, which also features filmmaker Izzy Lee in a passage that goes inside the disturbed mind of Nicolette Aster as she takes a group of kids on a tour of the appropriately named Fresh Kills Landfill.

And if paper books are more your bag, Fassel and Audible are also raffling off three copies of Our Lady Of The Inferno signed by Crampton, Fassel, and Garris to benefit the sexual assault charity RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) . Of the giveaway, Fassel says in an email , “ we’re copying BMD’s model of asking folks to donate a minimum of $5 to RAINN and forward the receipt to ginnykurva@gmail.com; three folks will be selected randomly at the end of July to receive the books.”

Our Lady Of The Inferno is out now as an Audi ble audiobook and in print from Fangoria Presents.