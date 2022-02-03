Prime Video is keeping the mood light for the frozen month of February, introducing a selection of films to its already-vast catalog that leans on goofball parodies and big, dumb action movies. (We mean that in a good way, of course.) Of special interest for Black History Month are two comedies debuting on Prime Video: Hollywood Shuffle (1987), a biting satire of what it’s like to be a Black actor in Hollywood from director Robert Townsend, and Black Dynamite (2009), the instant cult-classic Blaxploitation spoof starring Michael Jai White.
And for something completely different—February also sees the debut of two classic Sergio Leone spaghetti westerns on Prime Video, as well as Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler (2008).