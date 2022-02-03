Hollywood Shuffle (Available 2/1)

AVC: Hollywood Shuffle famously had a pretty non-existent budget. It was one of the first films to be paid for entirely via one man’s credit cards.

JW: Yeah, what was horrible about it was that we didn’t get paid that much. [Laughs.] But at that time, we didn’t care. We were so excited about being in a movie.

AVC: It ended up being one of the first Black independent films to really cross over to a more mainstream audience.

JW: Yes, and Siskel and Ebert gave it two thumbs up. I was excited about seeing that. I said, “Wow!” Things you never think about. You do your scene. You do your angles, you go home, you never think you actually touched somebody. But any time you’ve got a movie, they can look at it when you’re gone. So I was shocked that that movie became so big and had a cult following.