The first month of 2022 is coming to an end, so here are the ten best films and episodes of TV in January 2022, and where to watch them. The new year started off with a bang with Doctor Who’s annual self contained holiday special, “Eve of the Daleks.” This month we also dove deeper into Chris’ troubled upbringing in a dramatic Peacemaker, and watched BJ get baptized in a stellar episode of The Righteous Gemstones. DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow served up one of its funniest episodes ever, and mysteries were solved in a riveting episode of Yellowjackets.

Adam Leon’s Italian Studies and Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle both earned a solid B+ from reviewers Jesse Hassenger and Noel Murray, while Scream returned to theaters with some success in the first sequel without Wes Craven. Meanwhile, Dexter: New Blood delivered the series finale Dexter Morgan and Dexter fans alike deserved in “Sins of the Father” and a strong episode of Abbott Elementary proved it knows exactly which relationship matters most.

What were your favorite films and TV episodes of this month? What are you looking forward to seeing in February?

The b est reviewed TV episodes of January 2022

The Righteous Gemstones

Episode: “As to How they Might Destroy Him”

Grade: A

Peacemaker

Episode: “A Choad Less Traveled”

Grade: A-

Abbot Elementary

Episode: “New Tech”

Grade: B

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Episode: “Lowest Common Demoninator”

Grade: A



Yellowjackets

Episode: “Doomcoming”

Grade: A-

Dexter: New Blood

Episode: “Sins of the Father”

Grade: A

Doctor Who

Episode: “Eve of the Daleks”

Grade: A-



The best reviewed movies of January 2022

Italian Studies

Directed by: Adam Leon

Grade: B+

Belle

Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda

Grade: B+

Scream

Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Grade: B-

CREDIT: Jesse Hassenger, Noel Murray, Katie Rife, Mike Vanderbilt, Lisa Weidenfeld, Jarrod Jones, Leila Latif, Joshua Alston, Caroline Siede,

