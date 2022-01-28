The first month of 2022 is coming to an end, so here are the ten best films and episodes of TV in January 2022, and where to watch them. The new year started off with a bang with Doctor Who’s annual self contained holiday special, “Eve of the Daleks.” This month we also dove deeper into Chris’ troubled upbringing in a dramatic Peacemaker, and watched BJ get baptized in a stellar episode of The Righteous Gemstones. DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow served up one of its funniest episodes ever, and mysteries were solved in a riveting episode of Yellowjackets.
Adam Leon’s Italian Studies and Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle both earned a solid B+ from reviewers Jesse Hassenger and Noel Murray, while Scream returned to theaters with some success in the first sequel without Wes Craven. Meanwhile, Dexter: New Blood delivered the series finale Dexter Morgan and Dexter fans alike deserved in “Sins of the Father” and a strong episode of Abbott Elementary proved it knows exactly which relationship matters most.
What were your favorite films and TV episodes of this month? What are you looking forward to seeing in February?
The best reviewed TV episodes of January 2022
The Righteous Gemstones
Episode: “As to How they Might Destroy Him”
Grade: A
Peacemaker
Episode: “A Choad Less Traveled”
Grade: A-
Abbot Elementary
Episode: “New Tech”
Grade: B
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Episode: “Lowest Common Demoninator”
Grade: A
Yellowjackets
Episode: “Doomcoming”
Grade: A-
Dexter: New Blood
Episode: “Sins of the Father”
Grade: A
Doctor Who
Episode: “Eve of the Daleks”
Grade: A-
The best reviewed movies of January 2022
Italian Studies
Directed by: Adam Leon
Grade: B+
Belle
Directed By: Mamoru Hosoda
Grade: B+
Scream
Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Grade: B-
CREDIT: Jesse Hassenger, Noel Murray, Katie Rife, Mike Vanderbilt, Lisa Weidenfeld, Jarrod Jones, Leila Latif, Joshua Alston, Caroline Siede,