The 13 best TV shows about hip-hop

This story is part of our Hip-Hop: ’73 Till Infinity series, a celebration of the genre’s 50th anniversary.



The experimental, myth-making ethos that drives hip-hop has powered some of the strongest, most innovative TV shows of the past 30 years, with both real-life rappers and enthusiasts creating series that show how success in the rap game is one of the remaining miracles that can transform underdogs into moguls. As rap fans this year mark half a century of the movement, which has come to dominate the entertainment industry and pop culture at large, here are 13 TV series, in chronological order, that include the real-life histories, fictional come-ups, and storytelling influences of hip-hop.