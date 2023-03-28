Beast mode: The 16 best big-screen dragons, ranked

Even before Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives in theaters this weekend, it seems like dragons are everywhere you look in pop culture these days. They’re on TV, in games and books, and especially in films. In that spirit we’ve put together a list of our favorite dragons from the big screen (sorry Game Of Thrones fans, we’re just looking at movies this time). Here you’ll find traditionally animated dragons as well as CGI versions, friendly ones, angry ones, and greedy ones, both male and female. Some of them talk, while others just fly around and burn things. They’re often defined by their relationships to humans, or one human in particular. Many of them are the last of their kind. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all the cinematic dragons ever created, it’s just a rundown of the ones we especially enjoy based on their personalities, designs, or a combination of both.