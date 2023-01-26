12 movies to check out on Hulu in February 2023

The hyper-violent sequel Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday starring Scott Adkins, the sci-fi comedy I’m Totally Fine starring Jillian Bell, and the shark thriller The Reef: Stalked are just a few of the notable titles premiering on Hulu in February. You’ll also find a new movie about serial killer Aileen Wuornos, the crime drama Rogue Agent with Gemma Arterton, and Aubrey Plaza in the romantic comedy Spin Me Round. Here are 12 titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021, available February 1)
The crime drama Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman takes place in 1976, years before her serial killing spree and the events depicted in 2003’s Monster, which earned Charlize Theron a Best Actress Oscar. This time Peyton List (Cobra Kai) stars as a younger Wuornos, with Tobin Bell (Saw) in a supporting role. Don’t expect another Oscar-winning performance in the lead role, but people with a morbid curiosity about Wuornos might want to check out this unofficial prequel to Monster.
I’m Totally Fine (2022, available February 2)
In the unusual sci-fi comedy I’m Totally Fine, Jillian Bell plays Vanessa, a woman who embarks on a solo trip to clear her head after her best friend’s death. Her healing vacation is interrupted when she finds her dead friend, Jennifer (Natalie Morales), standing in her kitchen and claiming to be an extraterrestrial. This weird premise about “letting go” is oddly compelling thanks to strong performances by the movie’s leading ladies.
Gigi & Nate (2022, available February 3)
Do you remember George A. Romero’s 1988 horror movie Monkey Shines, about a quadriplegic terrorized by his jealous service monkey? Well Gigi & Nate is the sunny, feel-good version. It’s based on a true story about a quadriplegic (Charlie Rowe) who develops a close relationship with his service capuchin monkey, Gigi. The supporting cast includes Marcia Gay Harden, Jim Belushi, and Diane Ladd, making a rare big screen appearance.
Project Legion (2022, available February 4)
If you’re itching for more zombie action now that The Walking Dead has ended, you may want to check out Project Legion, a post-apocalyptic horror-action movie about feral, man-eating creatures that hunt humans. UFC star Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone plays a former Marine who barricades himself in his home and prepares for the ultimate smackdown.
Piggy (2022, available February 9)
In the horror-mystery-thriller Piggy, directed by Carlota Pereda, Laura Galán plays Sara, a teenager in a rural Spanish town who is bullied about her weight. After a stranger kidnaps her tormentors and the police question her, Sara keeps quiet about the mystery man who did her a favor. Will she come clean about what she saw or did the bullies get what they deserved?
The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry (2022, available February 10)
Based on the New York Times bestseller, The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry is about a bookstore owner named A.J. Fikry (Kunal Nayyar) whose life is turned upside down after the sudden death of his wife. Lucy Hale plays the stranger who shows up and gives him a new reason to live in this date-night tearjerker, which also stars Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks and Scream’s David Arquette.
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday (2022, available February 17)
The action-comedy-thriller Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday is the sequel to 2018’s Accident Man. Scott Adkins reprises his role as Mike “The Accident Man” Fallon, who this time must protect a mafia boss’ entitled son from an endless parade of the world’s top assassins. This brutally violent B-movie, directed by brothers George and Harry Kirby, has been well-received by both critics and action fans.
Rogue Agent (2022, available February 17)
Gemma Arterton, who starred in Clash Of The Titans, Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time, and Byzantium, never became the breakout star she deserved to be. Maybe the British thriller Rogue Agent will improve her fortunes. Here she plays the juicy role of a lawyer named Alice who falls for a kidnapper (James Norton) posing as an MI5 agent. It’s up to Alice to discover the truth and bring this rogue agent to justice.
Slayers (2022, available February 19)
Thomas Jane plays vampire slayer Elliot Jones who is hell-bent on making bloodsuckers pay for the murder of his teenage daughter in the action-horror movie Slayers. This satire, which skewers social media influencers and YouTube personalities, also stars Kara Hayward, Malin Akerman and Abigail Breslin, the latter playing a “social media goddess.”
The Reef: Stalked (2022, available February 24)
We know it’s the middle of winter—not the go-to season for killer-fish flicks—but this spiritual sequel to 2010’s The Reef may tide you over until Shark Week. The Reef: Stalked is about four female kayakers at a tropical resort who are hunted by a great white shark only hours into their expedition. No, it doesn’t have the bite of Jaws or The Shallows, but this Australian shark thriller directed by Andrew Traucki stays afloat and exceeds expectations.
Spin Me Round (2022, available February 24)
The dark comedy Spin Me Round stars Alison Brie as the manager of a restaurant chain in Bakersfield, California, who wins an immersion trip to Pisa, Italy, and the opportunity to meet the chain’s owner (Alessandro Nivola). The potential dream vacation is nothing like she expects, and may even put her life in danger. Spin Me Round also stars Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)—whom we’ll watch in anything, especially productions set in Italy—as well as Molly Shannon and Fred Armisen.
Bruiser (2022, available February 24)
This Hulu Original coming-of-age drama Bruiser, directed by Miles Warren, debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. It tells the story of a 14-year-old boy (Jalyn Hall) learning what it means to be a man from his strict father (Shamier Anderson) and a stranger (Trevante Rhodes) whose true identity is revealed, which causes a conflict between the two men.
