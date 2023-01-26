12 movies to check out on Hulu in February 2023

The Reef: Stalked (2022, available February 24)

THE REEF: STALKED Trailer (2022) Shark Movie HD

We know it’s the middle of winter—not the go-to season for killer-fish flicks—but this spiritual sequel to 2010’s The Reef may tide you over until Shark Week. The Reef: Stalked is about four female kayakers at a tropical resort who are hunted by a great white shark only hours into their expedition. No, it doesn’t have the bite of Jaws or The Shallows, but this Australian shark thriller directed by Andrew Traucki stays afloat and exceeds expectations.