The 15 best films coming to Netflix this February

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (Available February 1)

Peter Jackson’s outstanding adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings series of books makes the jump to Netflix, who must be hoping to cash in on Prime Video’s Rings Of Power series. In this first installment of the original trilogy, we meet Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) as he begins his journey to destroy the One Ring, an artifact created by the Dark Lord Sauron to enslave all of Middle-earth. Frodo’s fellow hobbits, Samwise (Sean Astin), Pippin (Billy Boyd), and Merry (Dominic Monaghan) can’t let him go it alone so he’s joined by a fellowship of other races, including elves, dwarves, and humans. If you haven’t revisited The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring in a minute (or, gasp, never saw it) a chilly February is a great time to do so.

