October is here, which means Halloween season is in full effect on streaming platforms. Paramount+, always home to a bevy of horror offerings, has plenty of films to satisfy movie buffs and thrill-seeking couch potatoes alike. As a studio, Paramount has historically produced some of cinema’s most enduring classics, from Paranormal Activity to A Quiet Place. And as a streamer, it’s only looking more and more promising, considering it’s home to well-received new hits Orphan: First Kill and this year’s Scream. Read on for The A.V. Club’s top horror film recommendations, and get ready to turn off the lights, and log onto Paramount+—if you dare.

This list was updated on October 1, 2022.