Essential R.E.M.: Their 40 greatest songs, ranked

Since R.E.M.’s breakup in 2011, there have been many opportunities to reflect upon the band’s staggering legacy. From tribute shows to 25th anniversary album reissues to the increasing frequency of bands covering their songs, it’s almost like R.E.M. is still active. But they aren’t—and they steadfastly deny all reunion rumors. And while the entire band may attend tribute shows, they intently pass on opportunities for all members to appear onstage together.

Will Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Bill Berry, and Mike Mills ever reunite? They certainly don’t need the money, and seem content to be largely out of the spotlight, focusing instead on their sundry individual projects. Still, there are plenty of opportunities to look back at their incredible run, and The A.V. Club is going to do just that as we mark the 40th anniversary of their epochal debut album Murmur. Here, we rank the 40 songs which best define this great band’s elusive appeal.