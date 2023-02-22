After two seasons of Mike White’s The White Lotus, a myriad of actors are now offering themselves up for roles in the next installment of the satirical dramedy. As t he ensemble series has launched and relaunched careers, with several participants earning Emmys nominations—and a win for Jennifer Coolidge—it’s not hard to see why a spot in the series is so desirable .

In a new interview with Variety, Bette Midler shares that she’s among the series’ many high-profile fans. While reflecting on the roles she’s passed up over the years, including the lead roles in Sister Act and Misery, she says that if given the opportunity to join season three of The White Lotus, she’d do it “in a New York minute.”

“It’s a big sendup. Mike White pokes fun at the worst kind of people, the truly entitled and rich people behaving badly,” Midler says. “Everybody likes to see them get their comeuppance. I really enjoy that. It’s the great saga of the haves and the have-nots, which is eternal. I do tend to watch the stuff that’s—I don’t want to say hopeful—but I do like to laugh. I love to laugh, but there’s just not enough laughter. So I really do look for the stuff that makes me laugh.”

Advertisement

No casting decisions have been announced regarding the next season of The White Lotus. However, we know Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid will not return for round three after Tanya met her demise in the season two finale. There’s still plenty of time to speculate on who could plan a visit to an East Asian- located White Lotus , from dream-casting potential newcomers to those we’d like to see return to their roles.

When it comes to projects Midler does have set in stone, she’ll soon appear as one of The Fabulous Four alongside Sissy Spacek, Susan Sarandon, and Megan Mullaly, as well as in the rom-com Sitting In Bars With Cake.