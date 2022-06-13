1. “Bon Voyage”

But god damn, there are simply not enough overly glowing things to say about “Bon Voyage,” one of the most stunningly deranged works of American fiction ever performed in front of a camera. It may be impossible to overstate how bananas it is, if only for one cheer-inducing artistic choice, and you must watch it before reading any further. It’s that good.

The story begins in 1937. Two couples, the Chandlers and the Delaneys, are taking a trip together. They’re all good friends, they’ve been friends for a long time, and they all tell each other everything…except for the story of the Chandlers’ failed honeymoon. The Chandlers insist that they never tell anyone that story because it is simply too beyond belief. People would think they were mad. But fine, they concede and agree to tell it.

We now enter the story within a story within the framing device of Beyond Belief itself (got that, Cobb?), which takes place 22 years prior on the day after the Chandlers’ wedding. They’re laying in bed, so in love that they fell asleep holding hands, and when they wake up they realize that their wedding rings have somehow fused together. As hard as they try, they cannot pull them apart. They have to call a jeweler, who carefully saws the rings apart without cutting their hands, but it all takes so long that they miss the cruise they were supposed to take for their honeymoon. But it’s all for the best, because their cruise ship was the RMS Lusitania, which was sunk by a German U-Boat. Had their rings not gotten fused together, they would’ve been killed.

We jump back to 1937 and the Delaneys are stunned. Their friends miraculously survived a disaster! How did their rings get fused? Nobody knows, but it seems like they were simply saved by the invisible hand of fate that day. Thrilled by the good story, the Chandlers and the Delaneys decide to go check out a nearby observation deck… because, as it turns out, they’ve been on a blimp this whole time. As the foursome looks out the window to the ground below, the color slowly fades out and the show cuts to real black-and-white footage of the vessel they’re riding on: the Hindenburg. Oh, the humanity.

Yes, the invisible hand of fate saved the Chandlers from dying on the Lusitania just so they could die on the Hindenberg 22 years later. Complete and utter madness. What is the point of this story? Why did destiny decide to exclusively fuck with these two nice people so cruelly? Why did the show slowly transition to black and white in the middle of a scene? They could’ve just spliced in footage of the real Hindenburg disaster and nobody would’ve been shocked; it’s not like the story wasn’t already completely off the rails.

If anything is truly beyond belief, it’s the fact that the creators of this show put together something so hilariously bizarre just for the sake of their twisted fact/fiction game. There are better stories on this list, certainly more coherent ones, but the wild swing of “Bon Voyage” gets to the core of why these stories are still memorable 25 years after the show aired.