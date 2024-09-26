Bill Hader developing new series to take HBO from “mm” to “mm!” Bill Hader is developing a new series with Barry writer Duffy Boudreau

After more than one Barry-less year, Bill Hader is ready to return from on high and bless us with another television show. Per Variety, the former Inside Out emotion is developing a comedy series for HBO with Barry writer and childhood friend Duffy Boudreau. While reports of a new anything from Hader is cause for celebration, the logline surrounding this new one is basically nothing. “A woman in a small town has a big secret revealed.” Great, another TV show about a small-town woman who gets canceled. We kid. The secret is obviously that the woman is Superman.

In addition to growing up with him, Boudreau has worked on various Hader and Hader-adjacent projects. After getting his start on Documentary Now!, Boudreau wrote for Big Mouth, Hit-Monkey, and Barry, including the stand-out “710N,” which featured that wild car chase. Meanwhile, we haven’t seen Bill Hader since he popped up on John Mulaney’s Everybody’s In L.A. to see Waingro do standup. Could Waingro be a part of this big secret this small-town woman is hiding? We have no idea, but we like to see Kevin Gage working.