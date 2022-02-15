It rarely amounts to anything, but few things pry open a movie studio’s wallet faster than hearing about a hit video game that has a story. It doesn’t have to be a good story or one that makes any sense for a TV show or a movie, it just has to have name recognition and… that’s about it, really. So it makes perfect sense that Hollywood has been trying to turn BioShock into a movie for over a decade, seeing as how it was a hit video game that famously had a story, and now—after many failed attempts—it really seems to be happening.

According to Deadline, video game super-company Take-Two Interactive and publisher 2K Games have signed a deal with Netflix to make a BioShock movie, and that’s the extent of the concrete information we have about it. We don’t know if it’s an adaptation of the first game, a take on the bigger scope of something like the Burial At Sea follow-up, or a more general adaptation of the series’ vibe like the Assassin’s Creed movie, but it’s worth pointing out that—at the risk of spoiling something—the established canon of the games might make the third option the safest bet.

Otherwise, if Netflix is adapting the first game, it’s going to need some kind of mechanic where you get to choose between killing spooky children who can give you magic powers or not killing spooky children who can give you magic powers (an iconic example of how “choice” in video games is often stupid). But, again, that doesn’t really matter. Just have someone get chased by a Big Daddy (one of the big monsters in an olde-timey diving suit with a drill for a hand), slap the BioShock name on it, and Netflix’s job will be done. Maybe throw in some BioShock Infinite both-sidesism as a treat.