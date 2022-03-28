Returning for season three, A Black Lady Sketch Show has a lot to live up to. Aside from being the first sketch show created by and starring Black women, it was also the first Black women-led sketch series nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series at the Emmys .

Season two already brought HBO’s groundbreaking sketch series to new heights, winning an Emmy for Best Editing. But w here do you go from there, we, the creatively- challenged plebs of the entertainment industrial complex, ask our celebrity gods ? Creator Robin Thede solved the problem by inviting pretty much all of Hollywood to guest star in season three . Works for us! Take it away, stars!



As you can see, this season will continue to probe rental agreements of cave-dwelling messiahs , waxing rituals of bachelorettes, and where the phrase “or whatever” belongs in polite society or whatever. But mainly , the trailer highlights the fabulous guest stars and the wigs they’ll be wearing.

And what a deep bench this season advertises. ABLSS’s guest star list is a grab bag of talent that includes Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, Essence, Atkins and more.

And that’s on top of the series’ recurring cast, Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend. Sorry, no Quinta Brunson, who broke away from the show after season one, or Laci Mosley . But who knows, perhaps, that “and more ” the trailer teased includes space for Brunson and Mosley .

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns on April 8 at 11 p.m. with the first of six episodes, which will premiere weekly.