Black Mirror 2x01 Be Right Back

Grief is a powerful narrative device in Black Mirror’s second-season premiere. “Be Right Back” is simmering with emotional intensity as it deals with the fear of being alone, bolstered by Hayley Atwell’s moving performance as Martha, who’s mourning her boyfriend Ash’s sudden death after they moved into a new house. Unable to cope, she orders an artificial Ash (Domhnall Gleeson) based on her departed partner’s social-media posts and other online communication.

Advertisement

The episode is wistful, capturing an inherent problem of relying on AI to fill an inevitable void, especially once Ash’s virtual avatar becomes more purposefully menacing, lacking any human emotions. So why are we still attracted to this form of technology? It’s an inscrutable question that “Be Right Back” explores beautifully.