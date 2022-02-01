If you’re looking to examine your own deep seated anxieties about the human body, this may be the perfect video for you. If you’re squeamish, however, you may want to consider a more academic approach than the stomach-churning effects compiled here.

The A.V. Club has put together a quick guide to body horror films, those movies that lean into the grotesque and the sometimes fantastic treatment of things that the human body really shouldn’t do. We’ve highlighted seven classics from the genre, as well as the streaming services where you can watch these films now.

The titles here use imaginative approaches and, in some cases, groundbreaking special effects that offer up thinly veiled commentary on a diverse array of topics, from anxieties about nuclear war in post World World II Japan to class struggle in modern societies.

Body horror isn’t always easy to watch, but it can be equally difficult to look away from. And in the right hands, these films can be as compelling as it is smart.



Here’s the complete list of films in this video:

Society (1989)

Directed By: Brian Yuzna

Written By: Zeph E. Daniel, Rick Fry

Cast: Billy Warlock, Concetta D’Agnese, Ben Slack

Where to Watch: Tubi

The Fly (1986)

Directed By: David Cronenberg

Written By:Charles Edward Pogue, David Cronenberg

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Hellraiser (1987)

Written and Directed By: Clive Barker

Cast: Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence

Where to Watch: Tubi

The Incredible Melting Man (1977)

Written and Directed By: William Sachs

Cast: Alex Rebar, Burr DeBenning, Myron Healey

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Re-animator (1985)

Directed By: Stuart Gordon

Written By: Dennis Paoli, William J. Norris, Stuart Gordon

Cast: Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Barbara Crampton

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Teeth (2007)

Written and Directed By: Mitchell Lichtenstein

Cast: Jess Weixler, John Hensley, Josh Pais

Where to Watch: Tubi, Vudu

Akira (1988)

Directed By: ​​Katsuhiro Otomo

Written By: Katsuhiro Otomo, Izo Hashimoto

Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama

Where to Watch: Tubi