If you’re looking to examine your own deep seated anxieties about the human body, this may be the perfect video for you. If you’re squeamish, however, you may want to consider a more academic approach than the stomach-churning effects compiled here.
The A.V. Club has put together a quick guide to body horror films, those movies that lean into the grotesque and the sometimes fantastic treatment of things that the human body really shouldn’t do. We’ve highlighted seven classics from the genre, as well as the streaming services where you can watch these films now.
The titles here use imaginative approaches and, in some cases, groundbreaking special effects that offer up thinly veiled commentary on a diverse array of topics, from anxieties about nuclear war in post World World II Japan to class struggle in modern societies.
Body horror isn’t always easy to watch, but it can be equally difficult to look away from. And in the right hands, these films can be as compelling as it is smart.
Here’s the complete list of films in this video:
Society (1989)
Directed By: Brian Yuzna
Written By: Zeph E. Daniel, Rick Fry
Cast: Billy Warlock, Concetta D’Agnese, Ben Slack
Where to Watch: Tubi
The Fly (1986)
Directed By: David Cronenberg
Written By:Charles Edward Pogue, David Cronenberg
Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime
Hellraiser (1987)
Written and Directed By: Clive Barker
Cast: Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence
Where to Watch: Tubi
The Incredible Melting Man (1977)
Written and Directed By: William Sachs
Cast: Alex Rebar, Burr DeBenning, Myron Healey
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Re-animator (1985)
Directed By: Stuart Gordon
Written By: Dennis Paoli, William J. Norris, Stuart Gordon
Cast: Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Barbara Crampton
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Teeth (2007)
Written and Directed By: Mitchell Lichtenstein
Cast: Jess Weixler, John Hensley, Josh Pais
Where to Watch: Tubi, Vudu
Akira (1988)
Directed By: Katsuhiro Otomo
Written By: Katsuhiro Otomo, Izo Hashimoto
Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama
Where to Watch: Tubi