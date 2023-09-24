Every time Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong’s Pod Meets World podcast—in which the trio reminisce about their experiences filming the classic ABC sitcom Boy Meets World—crosses over into the realm of pop culture news, it’s because of some revelation about a negative experience or a regret from their time on the show. Fishel has talked about series creator Michael Jacobs threatening to fire her in front of the whole cast and crew when she was only 12, there was the time Trina McGee (who played Angela) confronted her former co-stars about why she didn’t appear in the series finale, and Strong brought up how his concerns were ignored when he questioned why an episode in which Cory and Topanga considered having sex didn’t mention condoms or birth control at all.

In fact, speaking with People recently, Fishel said that one of her concerns about doing the podcast in the first place was that it would “ruin the show” for fans if they found out that the stuff happening behind the scenes wasn’t quite as cheery as everything onscreen. “We don’t want our criticisms or our critiques or our experiences to in any way change what your opinion of the show is,” she told People, “They’re just our honest opinions, and we can’t do it if we’re not going to be honest.”

Luckily, her and her podcast cohosts came to a conclusion that put those fears to rest: Boy Meets World is “a really good show.” Fishel said that’s what she realized while going through it, and she now sees it as a “great experience” they all had. Strong also noted that they conceived of the podcast as a “journey,” rather than just sitting around and “talking about how great [Boys Meets World] is,” but they “all agree” that “it is actually great.” So that’s nice.