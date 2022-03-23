Are you ready for the new courting season?



Bridgerton, Netflix’s popular historic Shondaland series, debuted to streaming society on Christmas Day 2020. Boasting classical covers of pop hits and and an unbelievably lush production design, its first season followed the bodice-busting romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), not to mention the mysterious identity of anonymous gossip columnist Lady Whistledown .

Now, the Regency-era drama returns with season two, all eight episodes of which will arrive on the streaming service in the wee hours of March 25. This time around, the show is centered on the ever-practical Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a suitable Viscountess. Could newcomer to London Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) or her beautiful sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) be the one?

Below, we answer the burning questions you may have before giving season two a go. Be sure to also check out our review of the second season, as well as our show predictions based on close reads of the books.

How does Bridgerton season one end?

After a will-they-won’t-they as painful as 19th- century dental work, Daphne and the Duke ended their onscreen love story with a stunning compromise.

The newly weds concluded season one by finally learning to talk about their feelings–and, in a surprise twist, actually welcoming an heir to the Hastings estate despite Simon’s misgivings about fatherhood.

We don’t learn the name of the baby boy yet, but the Duke notes that it will have to start with “A” as all Bridgertons are named alphabetically: “We have family traditions, do we not?” It’s a cute button on the Duke-Daphne romance, especially considering the actor who plays Simon exited Bridgerton after season one and we aren’t likely to see much more from him.



Is Bridgerton season two based on a book?

Season one adapted The Duke And I, the first book in author Julia Quinn’s series of the same name. So it’s only fitting that season two tackles the second one, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

At the end of season one, Anthony vowed to find a woman to marry. The eldest Bridgerton heir promised to entirely discount love in assessing his prospects, having just broken the heart of his opera singer mistress Siena Russo (Sabrina Barlett). Now, Anthony is newly refocused on finding someone “sensible”—or at least, that’s what he’s claiming.

Who is the “diamond” of Bridgerton season two?

Season two is Anthony’s reluctant love story. But if he’s the titular viscount in The Viscount Who Loved Me, then who’s the mystery person stealing his heart?

We don’t meet Anthony’s love interest in Bridgerton season one, unfortunately. But keep tabs on Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) at the start of season two, as she’s likely to once again use her royal influence to name the season’s “incomparable” or “diamond.” (That’s Regency-speak for most eligible bachelorette–someone Anthony will want to get to know.)



Is Benedict still dating Madame Delacroix?

Speaking of eligible men, the second-eldest Bridgerton son may also be back on the market at the start of season two. You’ll recall that the artsy and unbothered Benedict (Luke Thompson) dated dressmaker Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale) for much of season one. However, the pair may have broken up, since Benedict abruptly announced Genevieve went back to France in the season finale.

Also moving around the map at the end of season one: the third-eldest Bridgerton Colin (Luke Newton), who left for a voyage at sea, and the second-youngest Bridgerton girl Francesca (Ruby Stokes), who just got back from a year-long stay in Bath.

What happened to Marina Thompson?

She may have just left London, but let’s not forget last year’s rival to Daphne’s diamond: the exquisite Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker).

Fans of the rule-breaking relative to the Featheringtons will remember that Marina first came to stay under the guise of looking for a husband. But when it was revealed that Marina was pregnant with her one true love’s baby, the headstrong heroine planned to run away and find him.

At the end of season one, however, tragedy stuck when Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton) arrived to inform Marina that her love—his brother—had died in battle. A heartbroken Marina then agreed to move away with and marry Sir Phillip.



What happened to Lord Featherington?

Of course, there’s never been a more apt time to get away from the Featheringtons. During the season one finale, Lord Featherington’s (Ben Miller) gambling debts finally caught up to him when he was murdered by his bookkeepers. This leaves Lady Featherington (Polly Walker), as well as her daughters Prudence (Bessie Carter), Philippa (Harriet Cains), and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), in the lurch both financially and socially.

Who is Lady Whistledown?



Throughout Bridgerton, Julie Andrews’ dulcet tones give voice(over) to the brilliant words of scandal writer Lady Whistledown. But it wasn’t until the final moments of the season onefinale that we learned who was actually behind the legendary pen name—and yes, it was Penelope Featherington.

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and the Queen have been hot on Whistledown’s heels , but Penelope was nearly discovered last time we saw her. Can Penelope keep her double life a secret—or will she soon be on the wrong side of society gossip?