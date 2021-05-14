Bring It On: The Musical cast members Adrienne Warren and Taylor Louderman, neither of whom, presumably, will get within 100 miles of Bring It On: Halloween. Photo : Stephen Lovekin ( Getty Images )

As far as we can remember, the Bring It On franchise has always been pretty light on murders. (Although the franchise’s most recent direct-to-video installment, Worldwide #Cheersmacked, does have a whole plotline about a cheer squad in wannabe Anonymous masks hacking in to other groups’ broadcasts to hijack their cheer secrets, which is amazing.) That may be about to change, though, as the once-venerable cheerleading franchise has just had a new installment announced: Bring It On: Halloween, which is being developed for a broadcast on Syfy, apparently, and will feature a bunch of cheerleaders who sneak into the gymnasium of a closed school to practice and then, uh, get stabbed?

We’re not going to lie: This is the sort of radical swerve from BIO canon that might actually get us to check out one of the franchise’s mostly awful latter-day installments. O ur instinct is that the film, scheduled for non-theatrical platforms in 2022, will probably pull its punches, and at the end we’ll find out that nobody actually died while all this cheericide was going down. But maybe we’re wrong: Maybe this is going to be one of those things where Syfy goes completely in the other direction , like that movie where the Banana Splits are murder robots, and the Bring It On franchise will finally pick up a bodycount to go with all those body positions. Or maybe we’ll just watch the trailer, say, “Yep, I get this joke,” and move on with our lives. Either way: Ku dos for getting us to care about the seventh Bring It On movie a lot more than we expected to tonight.