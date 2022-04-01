Bruce Campbell shared a photo of himself on Twitter today adding the caption, “I always feel a little strange when I work on a Sam Raimi movie.”

Campbell is, we have to assume, referring to Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the newest film from his frequent collaborator and old friend, Sam Raimi. Campbell is hanging out in a makeup chair looking strikingly similar to Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular neurosurgeon, complete with goatee and silver temples…albeit with a much more pronounced chin.



The big-screen Marvel entry finds Dr. Stephen Strange making his way through the multiverse to do battle with a new villain while running into allies both old and new…and possibly even himself. Spider-Man: No Way Home utilized the multiverse concept to crowd-pleasing effect, incorporating heroes and villains from Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, as well as The Amazing Spider-Man films, so could Campbell be playing a Dr. Strange from another dimension? Will Campbell encounter Peter Hooten, who portrayed the good doctor in a 1978 television movie? Truly anything can happen, and despite anyone’s feelings on the over-saturation of Marvel pictures in multiplexes…that stuff is kind of cool.

Now, to be fair: Campbell did post this photo on April 1, The Day Where It’s Okay To Lie To People For Some Reason. That being said, it wouldn’t surprise anybody to learn he might be showing up in Raimi’s latest; the two have been friends since they met in middle school, and Raimi has found a spot for Campbell (and his Delta 88) in just about all of his feature films (including his three Spider-Man pictures). The two men went through the ultimate experience in grueling filmmaking with The Evil Dead—a movie that took three years to complete and release—and became icons for a generation of wanna-be filmmakers. Doctor Strange isn’t all the duo have in store for us this year, either— they are also both executive producing Evil Dead Rise, the latest film in the Evil Dead f ranchise, set to stream on HBO Max later in 2022



We’ll find out just what the pair are up to when Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness makes its way to theaters on May 6.

